Lincoln, NE

Nebraska’s capital city rescinds LGBTQ fairness ordinance

By Lincoln Journal Star, The Associated Press
 2 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The City Council in Nebraska’s capital city has rescinded an anti-discrimination measure that extended protections to sexual orientation and gender identity, just four months after unanimously approving it.

City Council member Richard Meginnis speaks on the topic of the Fairness Ordinance during the Lincoln City Council meeting Monday, June 14, 2022 at the County-City building in Lincoln, Neb. (Jaiden Tripi/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the Lincoln City Council voted 4-3 Monday to rescind the February revision to the city’s fairness ordinance in the face of a successful petition effort by a conservative group to put the measure to a vote of the people.

Two of the council members who voted to rescind the measure — Tom Beckius and James Michael Bowers — are openly gay. They say the voted to rescind the protection for fear the measure would not survive at the ballot box.

