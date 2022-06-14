ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Gets Peacock Premiere Date

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
Peacock announced Downton Abbey : A New Era will make its streaming debut on June 24.

The streamer also revealed the launch of a new 24/7 Downton Abbey channel for fans to catch up ahead of the second film’s release. All 6 seasons of the hit series, the first movie, and the one-hour special The Manners of Downton Abbey are currently available on Peacock .

A New Era follows the Crawley family as they welcome a film crew at Downton much to the chagrin of patriarch Robert Crawley ( Hugh Bonneville ). He was left with no other option in the matter as the palatial dwelling is in desperate need of a new roof and repairs that will be more than covered financially by the production.

With Lady Mary ( Michelle Dockery ) left in charge of Downton and working closely with producer Jack Barber (Hugh Dancy), the family heads to the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess ( Maggie Smith ).

The screenplay is written by Downton creator and Academy-Award winner Julian Fellowes, produced by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge alongside Fellowes, and directed by BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

HollywoodLife

Elvis’ Granddaughter Riley Keough Stuns In Blue Skirt At The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Riley Keough, 33, made a special appearance at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5. The actress came on stage and presented a sneak peek at Elvis, the upcoming biopic film centered on Riley’s late grandfather Elvis Presley, played by Austin Butler. Riley looked gorgeous in a sheer blue skirt and pink leather tube top as she introduced the glimpse of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie.
MOVIES
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
Decider.com

Where to Watch ‘Dark Winds’

George R.R. Martin is finding new and exciting ways to never finish the final book installments of the Game of Thrones series. The author is one of several high-profile producers involved in the the much-anticipated new series Dark Winds, which centers on a spate of crimes being investigated on a Navajo Nation reservation in the early 1970s.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

5 suspenseful Netflix originals to stream now if you loved The Lincoln Lawyer

Ever since it hit Netflix two weeks ago, The Lincoln Lawyer has been dominating the charts. This original drama series is based on the same Michael Connelly novels as the 2011 movie starring Matthew McConaughey. David E. Kelley — creator of Ally McBeal, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies — is behind this adaptation, so it’s no surprise everyone is watching.
TV & VIDEOS
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Reba McEntire Joins ABC as Series Regular on Popular Drama

Country star Reba McEntire joined the cast of ABC's Big Sky Season 3 as a series regular earlier this week. The crime procedural stars Katheryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury as private detectives who investigate kidnappings and other crimes in Montana. Jensen Ackles and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, whose characters were introduced in Season 2, will be promoted to series regulars. New episodes will debut this fall on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, ABC announced on Tuesday.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Michael J. Fox Gives Heartbreaking Update on Career Amid Parkinson's Fight

Michael J. Fox is opening up about his ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease. The Life With Mikey star went public about his condition in 1998 but continued working on shows like Boston Legal, The Good Wife, and The Michael J. Fox Show. In many of his roles, he played a character also living with the disease, bringing more awareness to the matter. He's since largely retired from acting altogether and recently revealed that he doesn't like to take roles due to not being able to remember many lines. In an interview on Mike Birbiglia's podcast Working It Out, he got real about having trouble with dialogue in scripts, Yahoo News reports. "I don't take on something with a lot of lines, because I can't do it," he admitted. "And for whatever reason, it just is what it is. I can't remember five pages of dialogue. I can't do it. It can't be done. So I go to the beach."
SCIENCE
