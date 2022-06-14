‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Gets Peacock Premiere Date

Click here to read the full article.

Peacock announced Downton Abbey : A New Era will make its streaming debut on June 24.

The streamer also revealed the launch of a new 24/7 Downton Abbey channel for fans to catch up ahead of the second film’s release. All 6 seasons of the hit series, the first movie, and the one-hour special The Manners of Downton Abbey are currently available on Peacock .

A New Era follows the Crawley family as they welcome a film crew at Downton much to the chagrin of patriarch Robert Crawley ( Hugh Bonneville ). He was left with no other option in the matter as the palatial dwelling is in desperate need of a new roof and repairs that will be more than covered financially by the production.

With Lady Mary ( Michelle Dockery ) left in charge of Downton and working closely with producer Jack Barber (Hugh Dancy), the family heads to the south of France to uncover a mystery about the Dowager Countess ( Maggie Smith ).

The screenplay is written by Downton creator and Academy-Award winner Julian Fellowes, produced by Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning Gareth Neame and Emmy Award-winning Liz Trubridge alongside Fellowes, and directed by BAFTA and Emmy nominated Simon Curtis.

Downton Abbey: A New Era is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing. Carnival Films is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.