Holyoke, MA

Gas prices continue to affect driving budgets for local residents

By Sy Becker
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With gas prices climbing each week into uncharted territory drivers are feeling the pressure on their budget.

Travel through the Pioneer Valley and you won’t find service stations charging less than $4.79 a gallon for regular. And you’ll find the majority of prices at the pump just under $5 a gallon, some as much as $5.29.

Drivers 22News spoke with don’t deny they’re feeling the pinch.

“To be honest, It’s just way too much money,” said Edwin Santiago of Holyoke. “Everything’s going up, it’s hard to keep up, you know what I mean, I live paycheck by paycheck.”

One city in California has prices at the pump more than $10 a gallon.

