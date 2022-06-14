ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liam Hendriks on 15-day IL as Joe Kelly returns to White Sox

By Larry Hawley
 2 days ago

DETROIT – It might be incredible for it to happen on back-to-back days, but if you’ve followed the White Sox for the last two years, it seems pretty typical.

For a second-straight day, the return of one player from the injured list has been immediately followed by another heading onto it. This time, it all concerns the bullpen.

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks is headed to the 15-day IL with a right forearm strain which has kept him out of the lineup since last Friday. He’ll be retroactive to June 11 which means he will be lost until the end of the month.

This came just as Joe Kelly has returned from his second stint on the injured list in his first season with the White Sox. He’ll be available for tonight’s game against the Tigers in Detroit as he joins the club along with David Martin while Bennett Sousa has been sent down to Triple-A Charlotte.

In his second season with the White Sox, Hendriks has remained reliable as the team’s closer as he’s converted 16 of his 19 save attempts on the season. In four appearances so far in the month of June, the closer failed to allow a run or a hit as he struck out four batters with just one walk.

Hendriks has a 2.81 ERA in 25 appearances this season with 37 strikeouts compared to eight walks.

Sideline the first month of the season with a right biceps nerve injury, Kelly pitched in seven games for the White Sox before going on the IL again with a strained left hamstring. In 5 2/3 innings, the reliever has allowed eight hits and six earned runs, striking out eight batters while walking six.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

WGN News

Where is Chicago’s best hot dog?

Where is your absolute favorite hot dog in the City of Chicago? Tell us about it! The WGN News Now crew is searching for the top five hot dogs in the city based on the opinions of our readers / viewers. To begin the search we first must hear from you. Use the form below […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago firefighter wounded in 2021 shooting has died, CFD says

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away. “With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

EF-0 tornado confirmed Monday in Western suburbs

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — The National Weather Service said Tuesday that an EF-0 tornado ripped through the Western suburbs for over two miles on Monday night amid severe storms. Following damage assessment by NWS, the agency said the tornado began in unincorporated Schaumburg and traveled southeast for 2.2 miles into Roselle. Estimated peak winds were around […]
SCHAUMBURG, IL
WGN News

Dangerous heat expected: Chicago opens cooling centers

The Chicago area is expected to see dangerous levels of heat and humidity this week. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Heat Advisory from noon Tuesday through Wednesday at 8 p.m. Peak afternoon heat index values are expected to be between 105 to 109 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

