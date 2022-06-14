ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD: Arrest made in May deadly shooting on Colonel Glenn Road

By Chris Counts
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oa0Vz_0gAkTN2p00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police have made an arrest in a May 21 deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau on Colonel Glenn Road.

According to investigators, 30-year-old Leonard Radcliff of Little Rock was taken into custody in connection with the shooting and is now facing a capital murder charge.

LRPD: Victim identified in Saturday deadly shooting on Col. Glenn

Investigators say 30-year-old Wayeland Battles was located and found dead after they responded to a ‘shots fired’ call in the area.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
FOX 16 News

NLRPD: Man dies day after shooting on Hillside Drive

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said Wednesday that a man who was shot Tuesday night has died. Police identified the man as Keith Anthony Waller, 30, El Dorado, Arkansas, a black man. The shooting took place at the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, police reported. The area is residential, with single […]
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Col#Violent Crime#Wayeland Battles#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KWQC

Man charged in death of 19-year-old in Rock Island arrested in Arkansas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the death of a 19-year-old Desavion Foster who was shot and killed in Rock Island on May 22. Terrionce C. Kitchen, 19, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Stuttgart, Arkansas, according to Rock Island police in a media release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KTLO

Malvern man wounded in officer-involved shooting

The Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police investigate two shooting incidents involving sheriff’s deputies dispatched to investigate reports of an armed domestic disturbance. The separate incidents occurred yesterday (Saturday, June 11th) in the Perla community and in a south Malvern neighborhood. Deputies were...
MALVERN, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy