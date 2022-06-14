ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut Trolley Museum looks for motormen

fox61.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertification to become a motorman takes about...

www.fox61.com

Comments / 1

Related
i95 ROCK

Vacation Review Goes Horribly Wrong for Connecticut

I love Connecticut, but anyone who knows me will tell you, I'm a biblical glutton for punishment. One of the only things I like more than the Nutmeg State, is someone that can make me laugh, a person like Alex Traynor. Today, I opened Alex's Youtube video titled "Vacation Review: Connecticut" and enjoyed every second of the 7+ minute video.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
i95 ROCK

Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Witness Stone Project Remembers Forgotten Conn. Slaves

The Witness Stones Project is a K-12 educational initiative started in Connecticut. Its mission is to “restore the history and honor the humanity of the enslaved people who helped build our communities.”. As a former eighth grade history teacher with a passion for the past, Dennis Culliton understands each...
GUILFORD, CT
WWLP 22News

130 antique cars racing to Connecticut this weekend

(Mass Appeal) – The Great Race is coming to the New England Air Museum for the first time. As we continue our Summer Fun in Western Mass segment sponsored by the Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau, Stephanie Abrams, CEO & President of the New England Air Museum shares the details on the event.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolley
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 16, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the beat continues across Central/Eastern CT, with the Connecticut River holding big numbers of striped bass. There are some true giants starting to show up, along with loads of fish around slot-size. Durning the dawn and dusk periods you can get these fish to eat topwater plugs and/or soft plastics, but during the day it has been a live bunker game. Luckily, the bunker has moved in well, and is easy to find. The reefs out front are also starting to hold a few big fish that have been falling for topwaters and live eels. The fluke action has been decent in 30-50 feet of water on white and chartreuse bucktails tipped with Gulp, while the sea bass action has been steady on slow pitch jigs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

The New CT Examiner

You might have noticed the soft launch of our new website, the product of a six-month-long redesign by Julia Balfour, an integrated creative agency based in Haddam. The new website features a refined search function for the more than 3000 news stories published since we launched in May, 2019. A...
HADDAM, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NBC Connecticut

Wegmans Reveals Plans for First Location in Connecticut

Wegmans is planning on opening its first Connecticut store in Norwalk, and the company has big plans to handle the new traffic influx that is expected. In order to build wider roadways that they believe will be necessary to accommodate the number of shoppers expected, Wegmans bought a strip of stores along Connecticut Avenue that it plans to tear down. In their place will be a pair of new roadways, which will provide easier access to the store.
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds

I've said it many times before that if I had Jeff Bezos' money, I would dine out seven days a week because there are so many phenomenal restaurants throughout Connecticut. I've written many articles about some of the finest and best-known eateries in the state, such as Sal e pepe in Newtown, Millwright's in Simsbury, and the White Horse Country Pub and Tavern in New Preston. Still, there are hundreds more that I call "under the radar" restaurants. So join me as I feature 6 Under the Radar Restaurants in Connecticut That Will Freak Out Your Tastebuds.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

A list of 2022 fireworks shows in Connecticut

(WFSB) - Here is a list of fireworks showers in Connecticut. Windsor Locks Carnival- 2 Volunteer Drive at 9:30 p.m. (Rain Date: June 25th) Milford Summer Celebration- Lisman’s Landing at 9:15pm (Rain date: July 9) Hebron Lions Fairgrounds- 374 Gilead St at 9:20pm. June 29. SummerFest and Fireworks -...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Republicans hosting 'Rally for an Affordable Connecticut'

PLAINVILLE – Citing the rising cost of living due to inflation and high gas prices, local Republicans are hosting a “Rally for an Affordable Connecticut” Saturday, June 25 at the Mobile gas station on East Main Street. Members of the local Republican Town Committee and some local...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Invasive jumping worm rapidly creeping across Connecticut

There's a new environmental threat crawling across Connecticut, and it's not a new tick. A ravenous species of erratic moving earthworms sometimes called 'jumping worms’ have made their way into the state. Experts say the worms are dangerous to ecosystems, often destabilizing soil and potentially increasing erosion and making...
Daily Voice

Southbury Diner Named CT's Best In Brand-New Rankings

A small eatery known for its freshly-made corned beef hash and home fries was named the best diner in Connecticut in a new list from Food & Wine. The Laurel Diner, located in the New Haven County town of Southbury, is Connecticut's best diner, the publication announced in its list of the best diners in each state published on Friday, May 27.
SOUTHBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy