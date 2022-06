Kiermaier's and Margot's injuries come after catcher Mike Zunino was placed on the injured list two weeks ago with a shoulder ailment and closer Andrew Kittredge was put on the IL with an elbow issue. Kittredge in particular is facing a lengthy recovery process, as he has since undergone Tommy John surgery and will be sidelined for at least the rest of 2022.

