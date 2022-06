At midnight on June 15th, college basketball coaches were officially allowed to reach out to the class of 2024. This means that Hubert Davis can now get to work on building the 2024-25 roster, which should be a fascinating process considering the hot streak that he has been on when it comes to the recruiting trail. When the (arguably) best player in the 2023 class G.G. Jackson announced his commitment, I wondered if this was the start of Davis swinging for the fences when recruiting, or if he would deliberately look for a mix of elite talent and roster longevity. It is still hard to say if it is the latter, but I can now say that he is still reaching for the stars when it comes to prospects.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO