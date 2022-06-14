ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, NC

Chatham County Roundup: Randy Voller of the Chatham County Line

By Andrew Stuckey
 2 days ago

Randy Voller of the Chatham County Line spoke with...

cbs17

Parts of Moore, Hoke counties under severe thunderstorm warning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Amid a severe thunderstorm watch for much of central North Carolina until 9 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for several counties. At 6:43 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for south-central Moore and western Hoke counties until 7:15 p.m. Forecasters said...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Downed tree blocks Wade Ave. near Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A downed tree is blocking lanes of Wade Avenue near downtown Raleigh early Thursday. The tree fell naturally early in the morning and not due to a crash, Raleigh police said. Lanes of Wade Avenue are closed just at Glenwood Avenue until crews can remove...
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Graham city mgr. files lawsuit against town council member at her previous job

Rural Hall town council member’s allegations, including about missing money, were “false and malicious”, “embarrassing and humiliating”. Graham city manager Megan Garner has filed a lawsuit in Alamance County civil superior court, seeking more than $25,000 damages against one of her former employers in Rural Hall.
GRAHAM, NC
#Chatham County Line
Mount Olive Tribune

Crumpler named new county manager

GOLDSBORO – Chip Crumpler has been named the new Wayne County manager by the Wayne County Board of Commissioners. He succeeds Craig Honeycutt, who announced his resignation in May. “Chip knows Wayne County,” said Joe Daugherty, commissioner chairman. “He was born and raised here. He knows our communities and...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

2 New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Chatham County

Chatham County is installing two new electric vehicle charging stations in Siler City and Pittsboro, the county government announced Monday afternoon. The installation of the stations comes with the aid of two 2021 grants from the State of North Carolina and the Volkswagen Settlement Fund. One of the stations —...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Closures planned for US 1 in north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation has planned temporary lane closures for U.S. 1 north of Raleigh. Contractors plan to install overnight lane closures to investigate soil conditions for a future project to improve the highway. Starting Wednesday evening, the left lane of southbound U.S....
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Splash pad closed after green algae found, Sanford officials say

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Sanford officials said Thursday they had closed the town’s splash pad after concerns on “social media” and the discovery of green algae in the water. The green algae was discovered during an inspection Thursday of the Kiwanis Family Park splash pad at...
SANFORD, NC
chapelboro.com

Weekend Around The Hill: June 17-19

Friday, June 17 6:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Celebrate Juneteenth this Friday, June 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at the Juneteenth Jubilee with an afrofuturism digital art display at The Fruit in Durham.. There will be a panel discussion with Lena Tillett, evening anchor for WRAL; Durham City Council Member, Leonardo Williams; and more. Also enjoy several after dark celebrations such as NPHC Greek Scholarship Drive Jamboree, For the Culture throwback party, and catch some up-and-coming music producers share their work in the Lo-Fi lounge. To get your tickets, click here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Overturned garbage truck shuts down Raleigh road

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic collision involving a garbage truck shut down a Raleigh road for hours Wednesday afternoon. The collision occurred on New Hope Road near its intersection with Skycrest Drive just after noon. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said at least one passenger vehicle...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham mayor rescued after getting stuck in City Hall elevator

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Mayor Elaine O’Neal is thanking the Durham Fire Department for coming to her rescue Wednesday morning. O’Neal said firefighters rescued her after she got stuck in one of the City Hall elevators. “What a morning,” the mayor said in a tweet.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

