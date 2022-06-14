Chatham County Roundup: Randy Voller of the Chatham County Line

Friday, June 17 6:30 p.m. – 1:00 a.m. Celebrate Juneteenth this Friday, June 17 from 6:30 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. at the Juneteenth Jubilee with an afrofuturism digital art display at The Fruit in Durham.. There will be a panel discussion with Lena Tillett, evening anchor for WRAL; Durham City Council Member, Leonardo Williams; and more. Also enjoy several after dark celebrations such as NPHC Greek Scholarship Drive Jamboree, For the Culture throwback party, and catch some up-and-coming music producers share their work in the Lo-Fi lounge. To get your tickets, click here.

