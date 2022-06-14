Bruce Willis' wife gushes over actor in sweet post: 'Fear has never stopped him'

It's clear Bruce Willis is a source of inspiration for his wife Emma Heming.

Heming, 43, shared a throwback video on Instagram Monday of Willis, 67, singing The Drifters' song "Under the Boardwalk" with The Temptations -- Willis covered the classic on his 1987 debut album "The Return of Bruno" as well -- gushing about him in the caption.

"My motto is don't let the fear stop you. Why? Because fear constantly stops me," she wrote. "Which is another reason I fell for my husband, fear has never stopped him."

"You can say what you want (and boy have they) but this guy has always been led by his passion and has never let naysayers stop him from, well, anything," Heming continued. "And I have so much respect, love and admiration for that man because of it."

Heming also shared the clip to her Instagram story, writing, "He's my North Star." In a follow-up post, she added, "I love him so much it hurts."

Willis' family announced in March that the "Die Hard" actor had been diagnosed with aphasia and revealed that he would be "stepping away" from his acting career as a result.

The family later said they were "grateful" for the outpouring of love after the news broke.

Heming opened up about the need for self-care while taking care of her family , amid Willis' health struggles, in an interview with The Bump back in May.

"I put my family's needs above my own, which I found does not make me any kind of hero," she said. "Someone told me not long ago that when you over-care for someone, you end up under-caring for yourself. That stopped me in my tracks and really resonated with me."

Heming and Willis married in 2009 and share daughters Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. Willis also shares daughters Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore.