Which '80s Song Would Save You From Vecna's Curse?

Marking 30 years since the premiere of beloved '90s sitcom "Martin," BET+ premiered "Martin: The Reunion" on June 16, directed by Stan Lathan, who invited cast members Martin Lawrence (Martin), Tisha Campbell (Gina), Tichina Arnold (Pamela), and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole) to sit down with comedian and host Affion Crockett to revisit some of the most cherished moments from the series. Set in Detroit in the '90s, the show highlights young Black love and friendship on the screen, with plenty of hilarious highs and lows along the way. The actors also came together to honor and remember the late Thomas Mikal Ford, who passed away in 2016 and played Martin's best friend, Tommy, on the show.
