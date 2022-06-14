Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Pitt reflect on engagement, friendship

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt's relationship may not have worked out, but that didn't stop the two from becoming friends.

Paltrow, 49, recently interviewed Pitt, 58, for her wellness and lifestyle website, Goop , and the two Oscar winners reflected on their past engagement. The two were romantically linked from 1994 to 1997 and were one of the "It Couples" of the '90s.

The "Shakespeare in Love" actress brought up how her late father, Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002, said he felt like he was "gaining a son" when the two were set to marry -- "even though we didn't get married, unfortunately," she said.

Pitt replied with a laugh. "Oh man," he said, "everything works out, doesn't it?"

Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt, Oct. 1995.

"Yes it does. I finally found the Brad I was supposed to marry. It just took me 20 years," Paltrow responded, referencing husband Brad Falchuk, whom she wed in 2018.

The two stars agreed that things had worked out for the better, as they had later become friends.

"And it's lovely to have you as a friend now," Pitt said.

"It is," Paltrow added.

Pitt also reminisced about Paltrow's father, saying he "one hundred percent" felt a paternal energy from him at the time, likening him to a "coach or mentor."

"He loved being that role for the people that he really loved," Paltrow said, "and you were definitely one of them."

Both Paltrow and Pitt have been married twice. Paltrow was married from 2003 to 2016 to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin. Pitt was married previously to Jennifer Aniston, from 2000 to 2005, and to Angelina Jolie from 2014 to 2019.