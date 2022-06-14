Petition to recall two Portsmouth City Council members launched in response to firing of city manager

Terry Danaher, chair of the Concerned Citizens of Portsmouth Political Action Committee, holds up sample petition to recall Vice Mayor De'Andre Barnes and council member Mark Whitaker outside Portsmouth City Hall on Tuesday. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

For some civic leaders in Portsmouth, the decision of a few City Council members to terminate former City Manager Angel Jones — and attempt to replace her with an ex-police chief — is the straw that broke the camel’s back.

And now the Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Steering Committee, the most influential political organization in the city’s Black community, is championing a recall petition to remove two of those council members from office, including one whom it previously endorsed.

Members of the steering committee, along with the Concerned Citizens of Portsmouth group, stood outside City Hall on Tuesday to formally announce support for the petitions recalling Vice Mayor De’Andre Barnes and council member Mark Whitaker.

The steering committee endorsed Whitaker in his efforts to get back on council in 2020 after a suspension due to his conviction on three felony forgery charges.

But it now stands with the Concerned Citizens group that’s spearheading the recall petitions against what the steering committee’s president, the Rev. Milton Blount, calls “renegade council members.” The steering committee is also working to identify candidates who will more appropriately work with the council and mayor on Portsmouth’s issues.

“From day one, since this council has been seated along with our mayor, there has been an effort to undermine, I believe, the agenda that should be the concern of all of us here in the city of Portsmouth,” Blount said.

Despite Portsmouth’s history of instability among its leadership, Blount said the time to take action in a recall is when leaders stop listening.

“When you become the embarrassment of Hampton Roads and a national embarrassment, it takes it to another level,” he said.

Barnes and Whitaker’s terms expire in 2024. Meanwhile, council members Paul Battle and Chris Woodard, who both voted to fire Jones, are up for reelection later this year, so both civic groups are focusing their efforts at the ballot box in November.

Reached by phone Tuesday afternoon, Whitaker declined to comment but told The Virginian-Pilot he’d make a public statement at the council meeting that evening.

Barnes, in a written statement, said while he’s excited to see citizens engaged and exercising their rights, there are more pressing issues worthy of focus.

“We have been losing our children at an alarming rate, in which even I have been affected by losing my 12-year-old cousin to gun violence,” he wrote. “My only hope is that the same passion they’re showing for this, they’ll gather in unity when our kids are getting shot dead in our Portsmouth streets.”

Barnes added that the steering committee never endorsed him, so he’s not surprised it’s supporting a recall against him.

Terry Danaher, who heads the Concerned Citizens group, said the group established a political action committee at the end of May to support recall efforts. Each petition calls for the election of a successor “based on misuse of office and activities which have severely eroded his ability to represent the city of Portsmouth, Virginia, with credibility, honor and respect.”

Danaher said there is at least one other set of petitions circulating the city calling for Whitaker’s and Barnes’ removal, and voters can sign both. The Concerned Citizens’ website goes live later this week, so for now, those interested in signing or learning more can contact Danaher at terry.danaher@watwinc.com .

As of a few days ago, the recall petitions had amassed 2,000 signatures, Danaher said. Volunteers plan to be at future council meetings to gather more support. To be removed from office, state law requires signatures of at least 10% of the number of voters who cast a ballot during the officials’ election. In 2020, 45,093 Portsmouth voters cast a ballot.

The Rev. Kelvin Turner of Zion Baptist Church, a member of the steering committee, cited the “tragic and questionable” decision made last month to terminate Jones without notifying the rest of the council. Additionally, the failure to provide an improvement plan before termination “shows disrespectful, irresponsible and unethical leadership.”

“We have compromised fairness for friendship and progress for peers, popularity and petty politics,” Turner said. “The residents of Portsmouth deserve more.”

Turner also condemned the attempt to appoint an unvetted ex-Police Chief Tonya Chapman as city manager during the May 31 meeting without community dialogue, support and knowledge. He also criticized the council’s divided vote that denied a public comment period prior to taking the vote to appoint Chapman.

“That leaves voters to speak the only language we understand,” Turner said. “And it is the power of the vote.”

For some, the silver lining is that the recall has united Portsmouth residents who may have been divided on other fronts.

“This recall has actually united the city tighter than it has ever been,” said lifelong Portsmouth resident Elvira Johnson Williams. “And I love it because right now it’s not a Black thing, it’s not a white thing, it’s an us thing.”

Mark Geduling Yatrofsky, a Concerned Citizens group member, said the history of recalls in Portsmouth hasn’t always been successful. But this time could be different, mainly because recent events have led to an immediate coalescing of communities, he said.

“I believe the recall is one instrument that should be used infrequently and should be used only when the cause is significant,” he said. “To me, this is one of those times.”

Yatrofksy said the council’s narrow vote to fire Jones with no explanation to voters who put them in their position “is not only irresponsible, it’s incompetent.”

