Berdan Avenue work zone to flip; Jefferson Center work to close parts of 13th, Madison

A section of Berdan Avenue that has been under reconstruction since early May will change which direction is open on Wednesday morning, the Toledo Department of Transportation announced.

Berdan will be restricted to westbound traffic only between Douglas and Jackman roads while the eastbound lane is rebuilt. The westbound lane had been similarly closed when the project began.

The new construction phase is expected to take 45 days to complete. No detour route will be posted; Sylvania Avenue is the closest through-street alternative.

Separately, ongoing renovation of the Jefferson Center will close eastbound Madison Avenue between 14th and 13th streets, and southbound 13th between Madison and Jefferson avenues on Wednesday and Thursday, the city said.

And in East Toledo, Tracy Street will be closed Wednesday and Thursday at Plummer Street for pavement restoration. A posted detour will use Oakdale Avenue, Miami Street, and Oregon and Wales roads.

