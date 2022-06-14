ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blooming disgrace! Council mows down rare orchids on roundabout despite 11-year-old girl's plea to let them grow to support bees

By Connor Stringer
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A young wildlife enthusiast was delighted to discover that her favourite patch of rare orchids had bloomed for another summer – even if their home is a city roundabout.

Isabella Mann, 11, felt sure local officials would continue to listen to the plea she made two years ago to let the flowers grow to support bees.

She had written to her county council in 2020 asking it to avoid cutting down the flowers in Adderbury Road, Oxford. So she was devastated this week to see the pyramidal orchids and rarer bee orchids had been mown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BNHd4_0gAkST8A00
Isabella Mann poses on the roundabout in Adderbury Road, Oxford, with the Bee orchid growing there
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJa6O_0gAkST8A00
The pyramidal orchids and rarer bee orchids attract bees and wildlife
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qdGW_0gAkST8A00
This week the roundabout was mowed, destroying the orchids and other wild flowers there

Her father, Philip, 58, said: ‘I remember saying that her letter probably made a difference because here are the flowers. Then the next morning they were gone.’

Oxford city council, which is responsible for the mowing, urged residents to have a discussion and tell their local councillors if they wanted it to stop in their street.

A spokesman added: ‘We agree with Isabella, it’s important to give bees a chance.’

