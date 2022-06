The Philadelphia 76ers are at a crossroads once again this offseason. They have an MVP candidate and true superstar in his prime with Joel Embiid. They have a former MVP and scoring champion with elite vision in James Harden, and they have a young stud guard who projects as an All-Star sooner rather than later. However, despite this, the 76ers once again lost in the second round of the NBA playoffs for the 4th time in 5 years, following a disappointing showing from the Sixers playoff rotation.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO