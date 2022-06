For generations, American schoolchildren learned that the Emancipation Proclamation, issued by President Abraham Lincoln on Jan. 1, 1863, freed the slaves. But that’s not accurate. The proclamation only freed slaves in the Union. With the Civil War still in progress, Confederate states did not abide by Union laws, and slavery continued in the Confederacy until Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered at Appomattox, Virginia on April 9, 1865, ending the war and putting the Emancipation Proclamation into effect for all.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO