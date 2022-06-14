Exodus Place celebrating 13 years of helping the homeless

Exodus Place is celebrating 13 years of providing services to the homeless community.

Exodus Place’s services include providing housing for those who are transitioning out of homelessness. On average, the organization provides rapid re-housing of 130 vulnerable men on any given day. Members who participate in the program pay low monthly dues and work with staff to solve the main issues that led to them becoming homeless. Exodus Place’s other services include education, case management, medical care, meals, spiritual support, and workforce development.

Donations to support Exodus Place and its mission can be made on their website .

