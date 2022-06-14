Woman injured after car crashes into home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eastbound lanes on a stretch of I-240 were closed Thursday morning following a multivehicle crash involving a car fire. The crash happened at I-240 at Perkins near Mt. Moriah. Memphis Police said they responded at 3:30 a.m. to an accident involving two vehicles. One lane has...
DEVELOPING: Violent thugs were busy during morning drive Thursday. Memphis police say a shooting caused a crash that killed one man in Downtown Memphis around 7 a.m. Drivers should avoid Danny Thomas southbound lanes due to the ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is dead after a fatal hit-and-run in Raleigh Sunday night. Officers responded to the accident in the area of Raleigh Lagrange Road and Hoover Drive on June 12 after 7 p.m. Police say a white 2014 Nissan Maxima struck a Gray 2013 Toyota Corolla as it was attempting to make a […]
Woman in critical condition after a car plows into a home in Memphis (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Tuesday afternoon, a woman suffered critical injuries after a vehicle ran into a home in Memphis. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place at the corner of Mill Branch Road and Timothy Drive [...]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A car ran into a home in Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon, causing a power outage for one woman. The crash happened at Millbranch Road and Graceland Cove. Homeowner Danita Ajene told FOX13 she was working from home at the time of the crash. “I heard a loud...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Memphis. First responders say officers were responding to a car accident call that came in shortly after7 a.m. in the area of Danny Thomas Boulevard and Madison Avenue. While on the scene they found a man suffering...
1 person in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision in Memphis (Memphis, TN)Nationwide Report. On Monday morning, one person was hospitalized following a traffic collision in Memphis. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle crash took place at Austin Peay and Yale Rd [...]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven neighborhood is on edge after a car slammed into a home off Mill Branch road Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Graceland Cove just before 2 p.m. Neighbors said two people were inside the car. Police said a woman was transported to Regional One and is now listed in stable condition. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were shot at a Shell gas station in Frayser. At approximately 12:45 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting call at a gas station in the 2700 block of Rangeline Road. When officers arrived, they found two people shot. One person...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested after a burglary at a Memphis clothing store. The burglary happened May 18 at a New Trends store on Summer Avenue, records show. When Memphis Police responded to the store’s alarm, several suspects fled and jumped into both a red sports car and a Ford F-150, according to an affidavit.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a teen who was accused of pointing a gun at his grandmother after an argument over the house rules. According to police, in January of 2022, a 78-year-old woman reported that her grandson, identified as 19-year-old Courtney Granderson, had pointed a gun at her and fired a shot […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man with a revoked driver’s license was arrested for stealing a vehicle from the Memphis airport. On Jun. 16, at approximately 2:00 PM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) got a call about a stolen silver Ford Explorer from the Memphis International Airport. The stolen...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis fire crews were busy Wednesday morning after an apartment complex in Parkway Village was intentionally set on fire. The fire happened at the Camelot Manor Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold around 2 a.m. MFD stated no one living at the complex was injured. A MFD fireman suffered a hand injury […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in North Memphis. The shooting happened at Woodlawn and TM Henderson Avenue. Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call about the shooting came in at 2:45 a.m. Both victims were rushed to Regional One. One victim is a...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old boy was taken to LeBonheur after an overnight shooting in a South Memphis neighborhood. Memphis Fire officials confirmed a call came in just before 2 a.m. about a shooting in the 1500 block of Castalia. The teen was taken to the hospital in critical...
