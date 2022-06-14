ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Marilyn Monroe memorabilia expert alleges ‘permanent damage’ to gown Kim Kardashian wore to Met Gala

By Theresa Braine, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

She said “wreck” to the dress.

At least, that’s one collector’s interpretation of what Kim Kardashian did to the iconic gown in which Marilyn Monroe serenaded former President John F. Kennedy when the reality star donned it for the Met Gala red carpet last month.

Collector Kevin Fortner, an expert who authenticates and verifies memorabilia connected to Monroe, posted Instagram photos on Monday appearing to show that the back fabric had stretched and buckled around the zipper, and that crystals were missing.

Kardashian had made a grand entrance as the last to arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Met Gala, shimmering and shimmying her way up the red carpet clad in the same nude-silk, rhinestone-studded number that Monroe had worn at Madison Square Garden when she sang happy birthday to JFK for his 45th.

The reality star had gone on a crash diet to lose 16 pounds to even slide it over her own curves, and it barely zipped, which prompted her to wear a stole, according to The Guardian . She also dyed her hair blonde.

“It was like a role,” she told a friend. “I was determined to do it.”

Fortner is not the first to come down on her for what has been termed a fashion faux pas , but it’s the first documented alleged evidence that perhaps it should never have happened.

At the time, dress owner Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! insisted that “great care was taken to preserve this piece of pop culture history” and noted that Kardashian had only worn the original Jean-Louis gown with its 2,500 rhinestone crystals on the red carpet, changing into a replica for the rest of the festivities.

Fortner, whose handle is Marilyn Monroe Collection, posted a photo of the dress back on its right-sized mannequin showing the damaged back of the dress on display Sunday at Ripley’s Hollywood location.

“So much for keeping ‘the integrity of the dress and the preservation,’ " Fortner wrote, tagging Ripley’s and adding, “Was it worth it?”

The site Pop Crave tweeted a before-and-after shot of the gown that another commentator said had been “edited to death” in the “before” version, and thus did not in fact show extra wear and tear.

Ripley’s had not commented publicly as of Tuesday afternoon after attempts to reach them.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Wendy Williams never leaves her house & suffers memory loss as ex-TV host has ‘no career plans’ after show is canceled

WENDY Williams doesn't leave her house and can't remember anything, as the host has made no plans to get back to work after her show's cancellation. A source close to Wendy, 57, exclusively told The Sun that the iconic daytime host "hasn't taken any meetings to try to get back on the air," and that even if she did, she would need tremendous support if she were to resume her hosting duties at some point in the future.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Marilyn Monroe
HOLAUSA

Princess wears tiara for the first time in new portraits

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway has been photographed wearing a tiara for the first time in new portraits released by the Norwegian Royal House to mark her 18th birthday celebration. The royal, who is second in line to the throne, made her tiara debut wearing her great-great-grandmother’s...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.
WORLD
The Independent

Voices: Bored of dating apps? Try this if you want to meet the love of your life

I was strewn across my sofa at 10pm – after yet another disappointing Hinge date – when I sent my best friend a wine-fuelled WhatsApp voice note declaring I was going to set up Bored of Dating Apps. Like any self-respecting millennial, I had been on and off dating apps for a while. Some experiences good, some not so good. But one thing was clear to me: I was suffering some serious dating app fatigue. Since my last relationship ended 10 months ago, I had been going on dates from all the usual suspect apps, finding it emotionally taxing and...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Deadline

Need For Speed: Top Gun Maverick Director Joseph Kosinski Promises Similar ‘In-Camera Thrills’ On Brad Pitt Racing Movie

Click here to read the full article. Fresh from box office triumph with Top Gun: Maverick, director Joseph Kosinski promises similar “in-camera action” on his forthcoming racing car movie. Kosinski says he will be using effects created solely by the camera — to make viewers feel like they are behind the wheel at 200mph, in the film with the working title of Formula One – to star Brad Pitt and co-produced by seven-time world champion racing driver Lewis Hamilton. “Certainly seeing people react to an in-camera, authentically captured film like Top Gun makes us all feel good that our approach works and is appreciated...
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy