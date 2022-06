The Valley Farm Fireworks show will be held at 8 p.m. on July 1 this year. There will be a memorial service for James Myers (1942-2022) at 11 a.m. on June 18 in the Aurora UMC. Please come and join the celebration of Jim’s life. The service will be followed by a short burial of his ashes at Aurora Cemetery, and then lunch will be served in the social building at the Methodist Church. All are welcome to share good food and memories.

EGLON, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO