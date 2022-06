Clovis, CA – In a website post, EagleShield Pest Control of Fresno shared tips to help people keep their homes pest-free. The Clovis pest control team mentioned that keeping the house clean is one way of keeping pests away. Homeowners should empty their trash bins and clean them thoroughly on a regular basis. This helps to keep away pests like ants, cockroaches, and even rodents. Most importantly, people should keep their kitchens clean. Cleaning utensils and tidying up the countertops, floors, and cabinets will get rid of the gunk that can attract pests and insects.

CLOVIS, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO