Troy Watson has been found guilty of Attempted Second Degree Murder after nearly killing his stepdaughter nearly two years ago. The incident happened on May 21, 2020. According to a press release from 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé, the victim was lying in bed with her young child that evening after law enforcement had to separate Watson from her earlier in the day because he was arguing with her. All of a sudden, Watson came into the room and shot her point blank in the forehead.

MORGAN CITY, LA ・ 15 HOURS AGO