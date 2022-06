ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Police in Elkhart say they are investigating after two dead people were located inside a home Thursday afternoon. Police were called to the 1300 block of W. Franklin Street just after 12:15 p.m. regarding a dead male and dead female inside a home. When they arrived, they found an adult man and adult woman suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

ELKHART, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO