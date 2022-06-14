ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

UPDATE: Toddler pulled from water, uninjured after reports of near-drowning in Kettering

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
KETTERING — UPDATE:

A manager with the Kettering Rec Center confirmed with News Center 7 that a toddler was in distress in the water, but employees quickly pulled the child out of the water.

The toddler did not require any medical help.

INITIAL REPORT:

Emergency crews were called to respond to reports of a near-drowning incident involving a girl at Adventure Reef Water Park in Kettering.

Kettering Police dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the water park in the 2900 block of Glengarry Drive.

Dispatch said that when they recieved the call reporting the incident, the girl was already out of the water.

Management with the Kettering Rec Center told News Center 7 a toddler was rescued from the water and did not need medical attention.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We are working to learn more and will continue updating this story.

