Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Placed on injured reserve

The Orioles optioned Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Zimmermann's demotion comes after he was once again lit up in his most recent start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, who tagged him for six runs on 11 hits over 4.2 innings to bring his ERA and WHIP to 5.94 and 1.47, respectively, for the season. The southpaw served up three long balls in the loss and has given up an MLB-high 18 on the campaign. Mike Baumann was called up from Triple-A to fill Zimmermann's spot on the 26-man active roster, but the Orioles haven't announced which pitcher will replace the lefty in the rotation.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO