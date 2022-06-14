ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars' Jordan Smith: Placed on injured reserve

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Smith (knee) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Smith injured his knee in practice...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Jacksonville Jaguars Have Signed Free Agent Linebacker

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed linebacker Wyatt Ray on Tuesday and placed Jordan Smith on the injured reserve. Ray recorded 15 tackles in as many games last season for the Cincinnati Bengals, who decided not to tender the 25-year-old last month. He's tallied two sacks and one forced fumble in his NFL career.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Browns' Deshaun Watson addresses new lawsuits, potential NFL suspension: 'I just wanna clear my name'

Deshaun Watson addressed reporters Tuesday for the first time in more than two months, and the Browns quarterback once again proclaimed his innocence in the face of 24 (and reportedly soon to be 26) civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. While the former Texans standout declined to elaborate on certain details of his case, referring some questions to his legal team, he expressed regret for the impact his situation has had on the community while reiterating a desire to "clear my name."
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Titans’ 1st-round pick ‘unavailable’ at minicamp

Tennessee Titans rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks was a first-round pick during the 2022 NFL Draft, but he has not been able to see much of the field this offseason. Burks missed last week’s OTAs and two minicamp practices this week. On Wednesday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said that Burks is “unavailable,” via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cole Sulser: Goes on IL

Sulser was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a right lat strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. In a corresponding move, the Marlins called up Daniel Castano from Triple-A Jacksonville in advance of his scheduled start in Wednesday's series finale in Philadelphia. Sulser, who has two saves to his name this season, had settled into more of a setup role in June with Tanner Scott notching each of Miami's last four saves. Scott should gain further job security with Sulser out of commission for the time being.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Erik Harris: Limited in mandatory minicamp

Harris (pectoral) was limited during the Falcons' mandatory minicamp this week, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Harris is still recovering from surgery to address a torn pectoral in December and will likely need additional time to fully recover this offseason. The 32-year-old safety missed the final four games of the 2021 season after being placed on IR due to this injury. Harris re-signed on a one-year contract with Atlanta in March and figures to serve as the team's starting free safety in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cardinals sign CB Josh Jackson, LB Ben Niemann

The Arizona Cardinals made a pair of moves after the conclusion of mandatory minicamp to add depth to the roster. They announced the signing of former Green Bay Packers cornerback Josh Jackson and former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Ben Niemann. Jackson is 6-0 and 196 lbs and was drafted in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Angels' Juan Lagares: Moves to reserve role

Lagares is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Dodgers, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. The 33-year-old started the past six games but will retreat to the bench Tuesday with Taylor Ward (hamstring/neck) back from the injured list and starting in right field. Lagares should now serve as the Halos' No. 4 outfielder, though his .522 OPS doesn't provide much job security.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Exposes 'Special' Broncos WR to NFL

If you're an offensive player, the path to the Denver Broncos' final roster runs through quarterback Russell Wilson, whose pull within the organization extends well beyond the huddle. If you're Kendall Hinton, you're feeling pretty good about your odds. “Kendall is doing an amazing job," Wilson said Monday of the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Moved to 60-day IL

Haniger (ankle) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday. Given that Haniger hasn't played since April 29 and wasn't expected to return until July, this doesn't change anything about his timeline. Haniger resumed hitting in the batting cage June 8 and remains limited to light baseball activities at this stage of his recovery from a Grade 2 high-ankle sprain.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Mike Baumann: Recalled from Triple-A

Baumann was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Baumann made the Orioles' Opening Day bullpen but has spent much of the season in the minors, posting a 4.91 ERA and 8:6 K:BB in 11 innings at the highest level. He's remained a reliever in the minors, where he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA across 16.1 frames. That suggests he could continue to pitch out of the pen going forward even though it's starter Bruce Zimmermann who he'll be replacing on the active roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

White Sox's Joe Kelly: Activated Tuesday

Kelly (hamstring) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers. He probably wouldn't be the first option, but with Liam Hendriks (forearm strain) out indefinitely, there could be saves available in the Chicago bullpen. Kendall Graveman seems like the most likely option to get the first chance to fill in for Hendriks. Kelly had a rough start to the season but logged four scoreless appearances prior to landing on the shelf.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jesse Winker: On base thrice in loss

Winker went 1-for-3 with two walks in a loss to the Twins on Monday. Winker turned in a productive effort befitting of his leadoff role, yet none of the hitters behind him were able to drive him in during his three times on base. The veteran outfielder continues be saddled with an ugly .208/.319/.303 slash line, but he's now reached safely in five straight games, albeit with just one extra-base hit during that span.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bruce Zimmermann: Dropped from rotation and demoted

The Orioles optioned Zimmermann to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday. Zimmermann's demotion comes after he was once again lit up in his most recent start Wednesday against the Blue Jays, who tagged him for six runs on 11 hits over 4.2 innings to bring his ERA and WHIP to 5.94 and 1.47, respectively, for the season. The southpaw served up three long balls in the loss and has given up an MLB-high 18 on the campaign. Mike Baumann was called up from Triple-A to fill Zimmermann's spot on the 26-man active roster, but the Orioles haven't announced which pitcher will replace the lefty in the rotation.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Sitting out second straight game

Taylor is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets. Taylor was on the bench for Wednesday's 10-2 win while lefty David Peterson toed the rubber for the Mets, and the outfielder will remain on the bench again Thursday with righty Tylor Megill starting for New York. Though Taylor still appears to be manager Craig Counsell's preferred option in center field, the skipper may have wanted to reward Lorenzo Cain with another start after he went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Wednesday's victory.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Sits against lefty

Odor is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays. He heads to the bench in favor of Richie Martin with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the hill for Toronto. Odor is hitting .156/.341/.438 with three home runs in 10 games this month.
BALTIMORE, MD

