ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

10 Meaningful Sympathy Gifts Instead of Flowers

By Annie Tobey
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 3 days ago

When you hear that a friend has lost a loved one, you naturally desire to help in whatever way you can. When you can’t be with them in person, to console and comfort them, you look for other ways to show your concern. This is where meaningful sympathy gifts can communicate your love and thoughts.

Flowers often come to mind first, this go-to token of love for decades. But sometimes, you want to give something more permanent – something that won’t wilt after a few days, giving the bereaved a reminder of death and another to-do item when it’s ready to be tossed. You want to give something that recalls their deceased loved one for months or years to come.

Choosing sympathy gifts

If the family has asked for memorial gifts, those are a wonderful way to show your concern – and show them you’re listening.

To decide what type of gift to send, evaluate your relationship with the bereaved – close or casual, professional or social. Consider how they will likely respond to your gift. And think about what would be most helpful to them. For instance, a grieving mom with kids may need practical gifts – or even the gift of services such as babysitting, grocery delivery, or meal preparation.

Meaningful Sympathy Gifts

When you’re looking for long-lasting, tangible sympathy gifts, consider these possibilities.

1. Plant a tree.

Giving the bereaved a tree sapling to plant to remember their loved one warms the heart. If they’d like, they can even sprinkle a few of the ashes into the soil to think of their loved one nurturing new life.

Similarly, you can give to organizations that plant memorial trees , including the National Forest Foundation, Arbor Day Foundation , and The Nature Conservancy .

2. Send a living wreath.

Unlike regular funeral wreaths that quickly wilt and die, living wreaths are made of plants that can live indefinitely, with just a little bit of love and care. Some wreaths are made of succulent plants that thrive in most seasons on just a little water and sunlight. They’re beautiful and memorable.

3. Make memorial gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TgjHe_0gAkPIm200

Cremated ashes can be used to create beautiful, lasting works of art using tiny portions of a loved one’s cremated remains. Personalized necklaces and rings are some of the most popular choices. These pieces of jewelry will contain bits of the cremated remains so the bereaved can have them close by at all times.

Other artful choices for meaningful sympathy gifts include paperweights, vases, and tree of life memorials.

4. Deliver meals to ease their stress.

There are many meal-box services that you can send to a friend or family member, so they don’t have to stress about grocery shopping or cooking. HelloFresh and SendAMeal are a few good places to try. You can try Uber, Door Dash, or other meal delivery services, too. Or contact a favorite local restaurant that offers delivery.

5. Give wind chimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DI93E_0gAkPIm200

The comforting sounds of wind chimes can bring loved ones to mind, especially on breezy days.

6. Send a self-care kit.

No better time to enjoy some self-care than when one is overwhelmed and filled with grief. Such meaningful sympathy gifts may be the pick-me-up someone needs to ease their stress. Self-care kit ideas include a bath set, a spa gift card, a basket of goodies they would love, etc.

7. Send a gift for the kids.

It’s easy to overlook children at a time like this, but thoughtful presents for the youngsters in mourning can go a long way.

If you’re not sure what to send, consider a gift card to their favorite diner, restaurant, entertainment venue, or toy store, or send book (such as age-appropriate books on grief) , card and board games, and stuffed animals.

8. Buy thank-you cards.

Families have to send a lot of thank-you notes to visitors, family, friends, and well-wishers who stopped by or sent some form of kindness their way. You can help them cross thank-you cards off their shopping list by sending them a pack of cards. A small gift like this can be a huge relief, since they don’t have to worry about buying these.

Related: 10 ways to memorialize a loved one

9. Send gift certificates.

Illnesses and death eat up a lot of financial resources, and gift certificates can help ease this burden. Practical certificates to a grocery store or to retailers such as Target, Amazon, or Walmart allow them to choose what they need most.

10. Make a memory photo book or framed picture.

A photo book or a memorial picture frame are heartwarming ways to give tribute. The bereaved will have this as a keepsake for many years to come – a loving reminder of the deceased’s life.

Eagerness to listen and to offer comforting, kind words may be the most meaningful sympathy gifts, but concrete tokens show that you have them in your thoughts.

The post 10 Meaningful Sympathy Gifts Instead of Flowers appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Father’s Day Gifts Your Latinx Dad Will Love (Or Tolerate)

Oh, the joyous tradition of gifting our dads something they'll wear once or keep in the box forever. Father's Day is closing in, and if you haven't already bought your papi something you're kinda sure he'll like, this is your chance. From Latine dad classics like black recliners and noise-canceling headphones to unique gifts like Mars snow globes and Star Wars clocks, you'll find below a plethora of padre-approved gifts for his special day. And most of these can be bought online, picked up in stores, or are Amazon Prime-ready. There's no excuse to not gift your dad something he'll love and appreciate — or mostly tolerate.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Gift Certificates#Arbor Day Foundation#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
lexnau.com

The blue kittens never seen before!

These are some of the most beautiful loving pets. 🥰. All beautiful kittens and eyes too… They are so cute never seen them in that color!. They are really blue, absolutely gorgeous kitties!. So beautiful and very adorable 🥰🥰 They are all absolutely gorgeous fur babies. They all look...
ANIMALS
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
Gillian Sisley

Mom Puts Lock on 10-Year-Old Son's Door to Keep Out Cousins

Every person needs privacy and has a right to it. This is part of human psychology and something that makes human beings very unique compared to other creatures in the world. With that said, people are not always considerate of boundaries and the privacy of others. When a person's privacy or boundaries are violated, it can leave them feeling very exposed.
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
4K+
Followers
420
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy