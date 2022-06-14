ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Habitat for Humanity home in Owensboro to be net zero energy

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPZOP_0gAkPHtJ00

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A home currently under construction in Owensboro is planned to generate as much power as it consumes over a year, making it the first of its kind in Kentucky.

Atmos Energy is partnering with Jagoe Homes to build a zero net energy Habitat for Humanity home. The home will be powered by natural gas and rooftop solar panels and all of the appliances will run on gas.

Despite rain delays, Habitat for Humanity comes through

Habitat says the future homeowner, Jamie Sowders, is a hard working mother of three who has always rented.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Ground broken on zero net energy home in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky will soon see it’s first zero net energy house. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity in Owensboro broke ground on the home Tuesday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year. Officials with the Habitat for...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Crumbl coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Tri-State is getting another Crumble Cookie. Company officials say they are in the early stages of opening a location in Owensboro. It will be at Gateway Commons between Tropical Smoothie and Limestone Bank. Crumble opened their Evansville store last July in the Promenade. So far,...
OWENSBORO, KY
WBKR

Oasis Tanning Salon is Closing For Good in Owensboro, Kentucky

It's a sad day for Oasis Tanning Salon customers in Owensboro. The Rice family just announced on social media they'll be closing their doors soon. Here's what we know. It's never a good day when we lose a popular local business. One that cares not only about its customers, but the entire community. It's understandable that after all these years that the family would have to step away at some point. I'm sure it wasn't an easy decision for DeeAnn, but we're happy for her! Be sure to stop by before it's too late. They'll close the salon on July 31st, 2022.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Industry
Owensboro, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Business
Local
Kentucky Government
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Industry
Owensboro, KY
Business
Owensboro, KY
Government
14news.com

5 properties going up for auction after mass foreclosure in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders say the next five parcels in the most recent mass foreclosure action filed by the City of Henderson will be sold by the Master Commissioner at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22. The sale will take place at the Henderson County Courthouse, Fiscal Courtroom, which...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Crews to close small section of Watson Lane in Henderson next week

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson city officials say a contractor will close a small section of Watson Lane early Monday morning. They tell us crews will be making a service cut near the east side of the Watson Lane and US 41 intersection. The two eastbound lanes adjacent to Donut...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Red Cross Canteen remembered 80 years later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The American Red Cross celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Evansville Red Cross Canteen with a special blood drive. Donors lined up to roll up their sleeves at the Evansville Wartime Museum on June 16. The Evansville Red Cross Canteen operated for three and a half years and served more than […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atmos Energy#Natural Gas#Habitat For Humanity Home#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
14news.com

Henderson City Commissioners approve 2023 budget

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the 2023 budget. It is just shy of $99 million, which is about two percent small than this year’s budget. The commissioners also approved a three percent cost-of-living adjustment for city employees. They also approved a deed and easement for a...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Rising interest rates impacting Evansville housing market

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Inflation remains at its highest level in four decades, and everyone has seen the impacts, ranging from the grocery store to the gas pump. The Federal Reserve has attempted to combat inflation by raising interest rates. Naturally, higher interest rates are impacting the housing market as well. “It increased pretty quickly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
WEHT/WTVW

Square Dance Convention is prancing into Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Grab a partner, do si do, and swing them round and round because the 71st National Square Dance Convention is kicking off on June 22. The convention will be held at Old National Events Plaza and the DoubleTree by Hilton Evansville from June 22-25. The convention will begin with a Flash […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tri-State universities plan to create and educate with grant money

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Oakland City University and the University of Evansville received $25,000 grants from Independent Colleges of Indiana (ICI) for creative, start-up projects. One university will create but both will educate. Oakland City will use the grant to create a year-long, once-a-month after school program. The program will be a LEGO-based STEAM (Science, technology, […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

Tennessee Utility Company Says Adjust Thermostats – Evansville’s CenterPoint Energy Says The Same Amid Heatwave

Temperatures are high and the heat index for the Evansville area is in the triple digits prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for much of the area, but it isn't just the Tristate facing scorching heat. One utility company is garnering some attention after asking its customers to turn up the thermostat at home to conserve energy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Crews remove fallen tree from Jennings Street in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — A tree blocking a roadway in Newburgh impacted drivers morning commutes on Thursday. Warrick County dispatch tells Eyewitness News crews removed a tree down at the intersection of Jennings Street and Madison. Crews blocked off roadways beginning at Jefferson and State Streets to keep traffic from entering the area while they […]
NEWBURGH, IN
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Indiana Residents: Your Smart Thermostat is Slowly Making Your Home Hotter

We are in the middle of a heat wave here in the Evansville area, and if you have a smart thermostat in your home, it could be making it even hotter inside. You are most likely running your air conditioner a lot right now. It's hot and humid outside and the last thing you want is for it to feel the same inside of your house. However, if you have a smart thermostat installed in your home, you might find that it isn't as cool inside as you'd like for it to be.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Crews battle large blaze at Stanley home for hours

In Daviess County, Kentucky, a large fire broke out at a family farm on Wednesday night just after 8:30 p.m. The fire broke out at a home in the town of Stanley, and officials with the Daviess County Fire Department (DCFD) said they were battling the fire for nearly five hours.
STANLEY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy