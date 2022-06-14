Habitat for Humanity home in Owensboro to be net zero energy

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A home currently under construction in Owensboro is planned to generate as much power as it consumes over a year, making it the first of its kind in Kentucky.

Atmos Energy is partnering with Jagoe Homes to build a zero net energy Habitat for Humanity home. The home will be powered by natural gas and rooftop solar panels and all of the appliances will run on gas.

Habitat says the future homeowner, Jamie Sowders, is a hard working mother of three who has always rented.

