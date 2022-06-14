Habitat for Humanity home in Owensboro to be net zero energy
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A home currently under construction in Owensboro is planned to generate as much power as it consumes over a year, making it the first of its kind in Kentucky.
Atmos Energy is partnering with Jagoe Homes to build a zero net energy Habitat for Humanity home. The home will be powered by natural gas and rooftop solar panels and all of the appliances will run on gas.Despite rain delays, Habitat for Humanity comes through
Habitat says the future homeowner, Jamie Sowders, is a hard working mother of three who has always rented.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0