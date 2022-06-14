ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West Is Reportedly Taking A ‘Year Off’ After Latest Album And Divorce Drama

After releasing 2 highly anticipated albums in the past year and going through a tumultuous divorce, a source close to Kanye West revealed that the rapper, 45, is planning to take a professional break from music. In a new interview with Complex, singer and rapper Vory, 24, (who collaborated with Ye on his tenth record Donda) explained why the Grammy winner didn’t appear at his release party.

Ye also notably collaborated with Vory on his new record, Lost Souls. When asked why the Yeezy fashion mogul didn’t appear at the new album’s celebration, Vory said, “He’s battling his own s—. That’s my dog, I learned a lot from him.” He went on, adding that West didn’t want to upset Vory by not attending his party, but Vory ultimately understood why West needed time off from promoting new music.

He noted, “I was just talking to [Kanye] today. We’ve been talking through my best friend who’s also his assistant, because he hasn’t wanted to talk to anybody.” The artist continued, “[Kanye]’s taking a year off [from music], and he was like, ‘Damn, you think Vory is going to be mad at me if I don’t go to his release party?’ And I was like, ‘Nah, you’re straight, bro.’”

While West might be taking time away from his music, he has recently teased other career ventures on Instagram, like an upcoming collaboration with McDonald’s. Regarding potential time off, in April, an insider reportedly told Page Six that the “Runaway” hitmaker has long wanted to “enter a behavioral treatment center to be a better human and a better dad.”

West shares 4 children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian: daughter North, 9, son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 4, and son Psalm, 3. He and Kardashian, 41, officially divorced in April after 7 years of marriage. In the past, the “Flashing Lights” artist has been open and honest about his struggles with mental health and opioid addiction.

