Bears' Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney pushing each other with friendly competition: 'It's kind of contagious'

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- In a show of appreciation for the Bears’ work this offseason, new coach Matt Eberflus surprised his team last Thursday with a day at Wrigley Field.

The Bears divided into teams and competed against each other in various competitions, including a home run derby that was won thanks to quarterback Justin Fields hitting a blast to the bleachers. It allowed the 23-year-old Fields to recapture his days as a prized baseball prospect in high school, while his Bears teammates celebrated the home run.

At least, most of the Bears players enjoyed it. Top receiver Darnell Mooney didn't, as his team was competing against Fields.

“It was all right,” Mooney deadpanned. “I think Cole (Kmet) was better because he was on my team.”

It certainly wasn’t the first time Fields and Mooney have competed against each other. In fact, the two have developed quite the friendly rivalry, driven by the meshing of their similar personalities and hard-working personas.

Fields and Mooney each want to be great. They recognize their success comes as a tandem.

Two weeks ago, the Bears had an off day during their OTAs work, but Fields and Mooney were each in the weight room at Halas Hall. It turned into a showdown of which player would leave first. Fields jokingly invited Mooney to leave and end his workout as he was arriving for his own work.

“I'm like, ‘I’m not letting him get this,’” Mooney recalled.

It turned into a lengthy workout for Fields and Mooney, with neither player ready to back down. Their battles have also reached the local bowling lanes. They've channeled their competitive fires inside the Walter Payton Center by running routes on off days and building better chemistry. In March, Mooney traveled to Georgia and stayed with Fields so they could train together.

Since the end of last season, Fields and Mooney have been looking forward to this new opportunity in 2022.

“He honestly makes me want to do more,” Fields said. “Just seeing how much he works, how hard he works, it’s kind of contagious.”

A fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2020, Mooney has emerged as the team’s top target. He hauled in 81 receptions for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns last season. Mooney has now garnered national attention as an ascending player.

The No. 11 overall pick in 2021, Fields didn’t enjoy the same success last season despite his growing connection with Mooney. He completed just 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 12 games. The Bears struggled to establish an offense around Fields, which is part of why a coaching change became necessary.

Entering his second season, Fields has a new head coach in Eberflus, a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy whom he has connected with and a new-look scheme to work in.

He and the Bears are hoping for a breakout, and Fields has Mooney pushing him to be great and believing in his potential.

"He wants to take over the league,” Mooney said. “He’s already Justin Fields. He wants to be the best quarterback in this league. He's taking the strides to be there. I got unbelievable faith that he will be there.

“That type of work ethic and that mindset, it’s definitely going to pay off for sure.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker