ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears' Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney pushing each other with friendly competition: 'It's kind of contagious'

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093UrX_0gAkPEF800

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- In a show of appreciation for the Bears’ work this offseason, new coach Matt Eberflus surprised his team last Thursday with a day at Wrigley Field.

The Bears divided into teams and competed against each other in various competitions, including a home run derby that was won thanks to quarterback Justin Fields hitting a blast to the bleachers. It allowed the 23-year-old Fields to recapture his days as a prized baseball prospect in high school, while his Bears teammates celebrated the home run.

At least, most of the Bears players enjoyed it. Top receiver Darnell Mooney didn't, as his team was competing against Fields.

“It was all right,” Mooney deadpanned. “I think Cole (Kmet) was better because he was on my team.”

It certainly wasn’t the first time Fields and Mooney have competed against each other. In fact, the two have developed quite the friendly rivalry, driven by the meshing of their similar personalities and hard-working personas.

Fields and Mooney each want to be great. They recognize their success comes as a tandem.

Two weeks ago, the Bears had an off day during their OTAs work, but Fields and Mooney were each in the weight room at Halas Hall. It turned into a showdown of which player would leave first. Fields jokingly invited Mooney to leave and end his workout as he was arriving for his own work.

“I'm like, ‘I’m not letting him get this,’” Mooney recalled.

It turned into a lengthy workout for Fields and Mooney, with neither player ready to back down. Their battles have also reached the local bowling lanes. They've channeled their competitive fires inside the Walter Payton Center by running routes on off days and building better chemistry. In March, Mooney traveled to Georgia and stayed with Fields so they could train together.

Since the end of last season, Fields and Mooney have been looking forward to this new opportunity in 2022.

“He honestly makes me want to do more,” Fields said. “Just seeing how much he works, how hard he works, it’s kind of contagious.”

A fifth-round pick of the Bears in 2020, Mooney has emerged as the team’s top target. He hauled in 81 receptions for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns last season. Mooney has now garnered national attention as an ascending player.

The No. 11 overall pick in 2021, Fields didn’t enjoy the same success last season despite his growing connection with Mooney. He completed just 58.9% of his passes for 1,870 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 12 games. The Bears struggled to establish an offense around Fields, which is part of why a coaching change became necessary.

Entering his second season, Fields has a new head coach in Eberflus, a new offensive coordinator in Luke Getsy whom he has connected with and a new-look scheme to work in.

He and the Bears are hoping for a breakout, and Fields has Mooney pushing him to be great and believing in his potential.

"He wants to take over the league,” Mooney said. “He’s already Justin Fields. He wants to be the best quarterback in this league. He's taking the strides to be there. I got unbelievable faith that he will be there.

“That type of work ethic and that mindset, it’s definitely going to pay off for sure.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Montgomery Could Be The Key To Fields’ Development

Running back David Montgomery is an underrated player, even among Chicago Bears fans. Many don’t realize that he could be the key to helping develop quarterback Justin Fields. Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery is one underrated player. There are analysts out there who don’t think very highly of...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Forest, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Football
State
Georgia State
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Melvin Gordon ready to "battle" for touches in Broncos' backfield

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon told the media this week that he is going to be "ready to battle" this season when asked about his split role with sophomore standout Javonte Williams. What It Means:. Gordon said "I told (general manager) George (Paton) when I was at the table...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Justin Fields' Makes Concerning Comments on Bears Offense This Offseason

Chicago Bears fans have shaken off the Matt Nagy era, and now they are hoping second-year quarterback Justin Fields will be able to thrive in a new offense under head coach Matt Eberflus. Fields, the team's first-round pick in 2021, has praised his new coaching staff earlier this offseason, but...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bear Dick Butkus: 'I have confidence in Justin Fields'

When the Chicago Bears drafted quarterback Mitch Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, they thought they found their franchise quarterback. After four seasons of ups and downs, Trubisky's contract ended and the Bears began the cycle of "this is our guy" again in the 2021 NFL Draft, selecting Justin Fields with the 11th overall pick.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Yardbarker

Bills Releasing WR Jake Kumerow In Procedural Move

Kumerow was a key special teams player for the Bills in 2021. Kumerow, 30, originally signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin-Whitewater back in 2015. He was on and off the team’s practice squad during his rookie season but returned to the Bengals on a futures contract.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Bears Minicamp: Matt Eberflus Wants Justin Fields Reacting Naturally

Following the Chicago Bears’ practice on Wednesday, Matt Eberflus spoke with reporters. He mentioned that his mentor, Rod Marinelli, spoke with the Bears players today about life skills and taking care of themselves. Eberflus said the team worked with the heat today and they shortened the practice by about...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Wrigley Field#American Football
Yardbarker

Brian Urlacher on The Pat McAfee Show: The Bears Are Going To Play Hard

Former Chicago Bears linebacker, Brian Urlacher, was on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday. They talked about life after football and how closely Urlacher is to the game after his career ended. Pat McAfee asked Brian what his relationship was like with the Chicago Bears. Urlacher responded by saying that he...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
155K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy