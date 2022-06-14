ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prominent Evansville businessman passes away

By Aaron Chatman
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to his obituary , William “Bill” Butterfield passed away peacefully Saturday, June 11, at the age of 94. The Evansville-native lived an inspiring life serving the community that raised him.

His obituary states that Bill attended Bosse High School and served as the president of the Student Council for 2 years. He received his undergraduate degree at Purdue University where he was president of the senior class, president of the alumni class, president of Delta Rho Kappa, a Purdue Science Scholastic Honorary, graduated with the highest distinction, and was a member of the Century Club.

Bill attended Harvard Business School with the HBS Honorary where he received his masters degree. Bill left his mark in the business world as the prior owner/president of Tri-State Athletic Club, Tri-State Satellite, Smith and Butterfield, Ambassador Travel, Snap Photo, and Evansville Basketball Academy.

Bill was a humanitarian, philanthropist and Civil Rights activist. In his obituary, it states he chaired charitable boards and fought hard to keep Evansville and all of Indiana a safe haven for the unborn. He was inspired by his faith in Jesus Christ and deep love for his family.

Loved ones say he will be fondly remembered for his heart of gold and engaging sense of humor. William “Bill” Butterfield was surrounded by his family as he peacefully passed away.

Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Alexander Funeral Home-East Chapel , 2115 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN 47714. Funeral Services will begin at 1:30 p.m. June 19, 2022 at Bethel Church, 4400 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN 47714 with Pastors Steve and Dave Schwambach officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

    (Courtesy: Alexander Funeral Home-East Chapel)
    (Courtesy: Alexander Funeral Home-East Chapel)
Jesus Christ
#Obituary#Bosse High School#The Student Council#Purdue University#Delta Rho Kappa#The Century Club#Harvard Business School#Tri State Athletic Club#Tri State Satellite#Civil Rights
