ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Stephen A. Smith Says He Was Approached About Running for Senate

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MxbET_0gAkP4V700

The ESPN personality was told about 10 years ago by a former Pennsylvania governor that he should consider going into politics.

View the original article to see embedded media.

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith admitted this week that he was once approached about potentially running for the United States Senate.

On his First Take co-star JJ Redick’s podcast, Old Man and the Three , Smith discussed the time when he thought politics could be his next career. Smith noted that former Democratic governor of Pennsylvania Ed Rendell (2003–11) is the person who approached him about a Senate role.

“One time I was approached by Governor Ed Rendell in Pennsylvania—he wanted me to run for Senate,” Smith said. “He said, ‘You should do it.’ I said, ‘I’m not a liberal; I’m not a conservative either.’ He said, ‘It don’t matter with you, you’re a voice that needs to be heard.’ He told me this close to 10 years ago.”

Obviously, he didn’t go down that path, as he continues to appear on ESPN’s First Take since 2012. But, there was a stretch in which Smith didn’t work at ESPN from 2009 to ‘12. He then shifted his focus to more political endeavors.

“When ESPN let me go in 2009, I appeared on Fox News, MSNBC and CNN 150 times,” Smith said. “I honestly thought that could be a possibility. In 2015, one of those networks, CNN actually interviewed me for my own show, on CNN. I can honestly tell you I believe, that if I were in politics, it might have got me killed because of the world we’re living in.”

While Smith is known for speaking his thoughts on ESPN, it doesn’t sound like fans will be seeing the sports personality on their ballots anytime soon—or ever.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Comments / 35

Related
Washington Examiner

Trump falls flat on his face in Georgia once again

Former President Donald Trump lost in Georgia in 2020, and he helped Republicans lose there in 2021. Intent on keeping the streak going, Trump made Georgia’s GOP primaries all about him, and, sure enough, he ended up losing in the state all over again. After Trump lost the 2020...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
The Independent

Republican senator caught on his phone at opening of emotional hearing into domestic terrorism and Buffalo massacre

A Texas Republican senator was spotted using his phone while witnesses gave their opening statements at a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday called in response to the massacre in Buffalo, New York.John Cornyn was seen looking down and scrolling on his device while a former US district attorney gave his remarks to the panel.Senators are meeting to discuss a rise in domestic terrorism including attacks by the far-right wing, including white supremacists and Islamophobic incidents. The Buffalo shooting is thought to have been committed by an 18-year-old who espoused the racist “white replacement theory”.Mr Cornyn has...
BUFFALO, NY
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Joe Burrow Said About Gun Control

On Tuesday afternoon, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was asked about gun control during his media appearance. The star quarterback knows he's not the one that will be making these decisions. However, he made it clear that putting rules in place to make acquiring guns more difficult needs to happen.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Jj Redick
thecomeback.com

ESPN reporter explains reality of Brittney Griner ruling

Despite hopes that WNBA star Brittney Griner might be released from a Russian prison, it was announced Tuesday that her detention has been extended until July 2, according to Russian state news agency TASS. Griner has been detained in Russian since February 17 when airport authorities allege to have found...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Espn#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democratic#First Take#Fox News#Msnbc#Cnn
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Speculation

Deion Sanders hasn't given any indication that he plans on leaving Jackson State, but that won't stop rumors from circulating around the college football world. During the latest edition of 247Sports' The Block, Carl Reed shared his thoughts on Sanders' future as a college football coach. Reed suggested that Sanders...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Senate
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The League's New Pizza Sponsor

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced that Little Caesars will be its official pizza sponsor for the 2022 season. Renie Anderson, the NFL's chief revenue officer and executive vice president of partnerships, released a statement on this news. "We're thrilled to welcome Little Caesars to the NFL family," Anderson said....
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

76K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy