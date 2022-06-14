ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Eso Won, L.A.'s beloved Black-owned bookstore, will be closing its physical shop

By Dorany Pineda
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EB1sm_0gAkOuL900
Eso Won Books in Leimert Park will close its bricks-and-mortar space at the end of the year. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Eso Won Books, L.A's widely beloved Black-owned independent bookstore, will be closing its bricks-and-mortar store at the end of the year.

James Fugate, co-owner of the 33-year-old Leimert Park bookstore, confirmed the news to Publisher s Weekly after announcing it last week on " The Tavis Smiley Podcast " while talking about this summer's reading list.

"It's coming to an end at the end of this year," Fugate told Smiley, who responded, "Say it ain't so, man."

"We've been working at it a long time and at some point, I think people reach that point where that daily grind of coming into the store, even though we're open a small amount of time, you want to end that," said Fugate, 67, who runs Eso Won with Tom Hamilton, 68. Fugate added that the online store will remain open after the physical storefront is gone.

Fugate has not yet responded to a Times request for comment.

The intimate, venerable African American bookstore has hosted book signings by some of the country's most celebrated Black authors and luminaries, including Spike Lee, Ibram X. Kendi , Muhammad Ali, Maya Angelou, Octavia E. Butler , Toni Morrison, Ta-Nehisi Coates and a young senator from Illinois named Barack Obama.

Fugate and Hamilton founded the bookstore in the late 1980s and changed locations several times before settling for the long haul in historic Leimert Park Village, which they've called home for more than a decade.

Eso Won has since established itself as a cultural center for L.A.'s Black community; the shop experienced an especially powerful surge of customers during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's murder . With only Fugate and Hamilton running it, Eso Won struggled to keep up with the sudden torrent of customers and online orders.

But it was always a place where residents could find books about the Black experience, some of them hard to find anywhere else.

Years ago, L.A. poet, scholar and performer Mike Sonksen had been desperately looking for books by British-Jamaican dub poet Linton Kwesi Johnson but saw them only online. Until he stopped by his favorite bookstore .

"Eso Won was where I would discover things that I didn't know about," Sonksen said. "It's a really important stop as a connoisseur of books." He called it a city "touchstone" and an "iconic" space that captures the heart and soul of L.A.'s literary community.

"There are places where people find their identities and find their friends," he said, "and Eso Won was one of those places."

In the 20 years he's been shopping at Eso Won, Sonksen has bought hundreds of books from the shop. At one point he was visiting the bookstore up to three times a week.

Author and journalist Lynell George is likewise a longtime shopper and devotee.

Her mother, a high school English teacher, took her to Eso Won's earlier locations. "She updated her library at school and at home with titles from their shelves," recalled George in an email. "I'd always raid her bags when she came home." Ever since, the bookstore has become a fixture in her life.

"James and Tom don't just sell books, they provide a sense of community," she said. "They have worked, over all this time, to fill in the gaps especially for Black readers and authors. You'd walk in and you'd just see this bountiful selection and it was exciting to travel through it. ... I always feel rejuvenated after a visit with them."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Laist.com

Eso Won Books In South LA Will Close Its Doors

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today during our June Member Drive keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Plus, your gift will be matched dollar for dollar, so your impact will be doubled! Thank you for your partnership.
SMALL BUSINESS
longbeachlocalnews.com

Celebrate Black History and Culture in Long Beach With Local Juneteenth Celebrations

Juneteenth marks the emancipation of those who were enslaved and celebrates the rich history and culture of the Black community. On June 19, 1865, Union Soldiers announced to the last enslaved Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War was over. They gained their rights and freedoms back- for the first time they would be acknowledged as citizens.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leimert Park, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
Local
California Business
State
Illinois State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Eater

NYC’s Famous Russ & Daughters Pops Up in Los Angeles This Weekend

New York City’s beloved and historic Jewish appetizing shop Russ & Daughters is popping up in Los Angeles for two days as part of a Marvelous Mrs. Maisel activation with Amazon. The restaurant is an NYC landmark, having opened in 1914 serving bagels, lox, and other appetizing items; it now ships nationally via GoldBelly and is even getting its own television show.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Summer Concerts in L.A. [2022]

In last week’s Checklist of Free Summer To-Dos in L.A., my #1 item was free concerts and dance parties. Why first? Because there are so many freakin’ options. In fact, it turns out there’s at least 100 individual free summer concerts happening in Los Angeles over the next three months with everything from world music groups and hip-hop artists to indie rock bands, classical performances, tribute acts, Salsa, and more. How do you get your arms around all of that?
LOS ANGELES, CA
argonautnews.com

Culver City’s Tito’s Tacos Is All in the Family

Third-generation owner Lynne Davidson receives Lifetime Achievement Award. When Lynne Davidson was 17, she got her first job at her grandfather’s restaurant in Culver City. But when she asked for weekends off, she learned what it meant to work for the family business. “If it’s not convenient for you...
CULVER CITY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
George Floyd
Person
Maya Angelou
Person
Tavis Smiley
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Octavia E. Butler
Person
Spike Lee
internewscast.com

One Rat Backstrokes From George Gascón’s Sinking Ship

On Wednesday, Alex Bastian, the “Special Advisor” for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced on LinkedIn that he would be moving on:. I have an announcement to make! After more than 12 years of public service in both the Los Angeles and San Francisco District Attorney offices – having advanced public safety both in the courtroom and through reform efforts – I’m excited to announce that I have accepted the position of becoming the President and CEO of the Hotel Council of San Francisco! The Hotel Council represents the hospitality and broader tourism industry, an industry that has been significantly impacted and hard hit due to the pandemic. I’m so excited to join the Hotel Council at this pivotal moment in history. As someone who was born and raised in San Francisco, I know first hand that the City has so much to offer and is one of the most beautiful places worldwide. I know for a fact that it will become one of the top tourist destinations in the world once again.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Laist.com

Hungry? Here's An Exhibit For You To Nosh On

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. When Skirball Cultural Center curator Laura Mart thinks of the Jewish deli, it’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
wdcnews6.com

Tupac Shakur’s Family Brings the Restaurant He Envisioned to Life in LA

The Shakur Property, the household of the late rapper, actor, and luminary Tupac Shakur, is opening a restaurant in Los Angeles this month. And whereas the cafe will finally solely be non permanent, it ought to present an intimate glimpse of the late performer’s life, whereas persevering with so as to add to his enduring legacy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thelosangelesbeat.com

10 of LA’s Best Bars Are Offering $1 Martinis This Friday

Ten of Los Angeles’s best hotspots are offering $1 martinis this Friday, June 17!. Why, you may wonder? It’s the 50th anniversary of Watergate, and STARZ is focusing a new lens on the cataclysmic political event with “Gaslit,” a limited series starring Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, and Betty Gilpin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bookstore#Heart And Soul#Racism#L A#Publisher S Weekly#African American
thebharatexpressnews.com

Forget weed for wellness, Pure Beauty wants to get you high

Backed by Timbaland and Nas, Imelda Walavalkar’s LA-based cannabis brand is all about the joy of getting high and having fun. In 2017, three New York friends moved to Los Angeles to reinvent the cigarette. But the kind of cigarettes Imelda Walavalkar, her husband Tracy Anderson and creative director Irwin Matutina wanted to make wouldn’t contain tobacco, just marijuana.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Chicken Koop confirms Downey restaurant opening later this year

DOWNEY — The LA County restaurant chain, The Chicken Koop, plans to open their fifth location, in Downey, later this year at 10000 Paramount Blvd. Owners Misheal Leblanc and Jason Moreno opened their Whittier location in 2016 after getting married and leaving the real estate business. “I grew up...
DOWNEY, CA
LATACO

This Downey Pizza Parlor Is a Time Machine That Takes You Back to 1964

Welcome to Local Gems, our new monthly restaurant column presented by White Claw, the official hard seltzer of L.A. TACO. Each month we’ll honor neighborhood institutions that make delicious food and have stood the test of time all over Los Angeles. Read, order, share, and don’t be afraid to rep your community’s local gem in the comments.
DOWNEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thekatynews.com

Immigrants in Los Angeles Are an Important Economic Driver

When it comes to economic activity in Los Angeles, immigrants are playing a vital role. Many reports endorse the fact that immigrants are vital for the economy. The New American Economy partners with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA) and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairsto release the report. It highlights the important role of immigrants in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
322K+
Followers
63K+
Post
152M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy