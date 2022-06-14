ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

ComEd says you should set your thermostat to this during summer

By John Clark
 2 days ago

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With Tuesday’s heatwave, air conditioners will be working overtime.

Energy company ComEd says it is important to keep a household thermostat at a higher temperature during heat waves, and recommends a setting of 78 degrees.

Ceiling fans can also be a big help, and should be set to run in a counterclockwise rotation in the summer.

ComEd also suggests keeping blinds and curtains closed to keep the sunlight from warming the interior of the home.

Finally, the utility says avoid the use of an oven, instead cooking using the stove or microwave, or on an outdoor grill.

Guest
1d ago

There are 4 adults in our home. Three work outside all day. Sorry but in this heat and humidity 78 is just too high! 75 is the norm, sometimes a couple degrees cooler for sleeping. A comfortable family is a happy family 😎

blue faery
2d ago

So I should set it 2°above what they tell me so I'm not on their "sucker" list for the summer.😅

