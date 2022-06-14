ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Winners of KOXE Contest Take the Cash

By rwturner
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Mark and Melody Casey, the Disney Getaway Giveaway...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pocono Update

Juneteenth Celebration To Take Place In Bartonsville

This weekend, in recognition of Juneteenth, Bairo Real Estate invites you to come and enjoy their community celebration of freedom. On Saturday, June 18, Bairo Real Estate will be hosting its first-ever Juneteenth, family and friends' celebration of freedom. The celebration will begin at 12:30 PM and run until 3:30 PM at their office on 611. Admission is free and attendees can expect music, food, raffles, face painting, networking, fun, and more. About 20 vendors will be in attendance with event proceeds going towards the Village of Hope orphanage in Ghana and towards helping a local marginalized individual get their real estate license. Food options will range from soul food to Spanish food and others in between, a mix of cultures.
GALVESTON, TX
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Local woman wins Bronco as Dogie Days 2022 comes to a close

Hilda Angeles of Etter has been buying Dogie Days raffle tickets every year for 41 years hoping each time that that would be the year she got lucky. This year it finally was. On Saturday night at 10 p.m. sharp, Dumas Noon Lions Club Sweetheart Jayden Ritchie reached into the hopper and pulled out the winning ticket for a new 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. The name on the ticket was Hilda Angeles. "It was about time after 41 years," she said. And, she added, she really needed a new car.
LOTTERY

Comments / 0

Community Policy