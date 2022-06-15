ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies say they stole from Richlands Walmart

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying persons of...

Untrumping America
3d ago

I'm already an unpaid cashier and dead fish spotter, I can't be hired to work loss prevention for free, too. Next they'll want customers to stock the shelves for them, too.

Sampson Turner
3d ago

So I check myself out but now Walmart wants me to be their cop?

