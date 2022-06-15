DO YOU KNOW US? Deputies say they stole from Richlands Walmart

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested for the Thursday morning drive-by shooting of a three-year-old child in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says Tyrik Joyner, 26, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle.

