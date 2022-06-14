Auburn teen faces long recovery after breaking back in tandem skydiving fall

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A recent Auburn High School graduate seriously injured in a skydiving incident in Georgia on Thursday, June 9th, has a lengthy hospital stay and an even longer recovery ahead of her. A go fund me is now available to help the family with immediate expenses.

18-year-old Boston Hill has undergone two surgeries for a broken back at a Georgia hospital to stabilize multiple broken vertebrae; she had a rib removed and a deflated lung.

Boston is a recent graduate of Auburn High School and was skydiving with friends when the parachute faltered at the end of the dive causing Boston and the instructor to fall nearly 30-feet. The skydive crash happened at Skydive Spaceland in Rockmart, Georgia. News 3 reached out to the business to see if this is the first incident they’ve had while taking people up to tandem skydive. The company released the following statement:

“On June 9, 2022, Boston Hill, 18, and her tandem skydiving instructor experienced minor air turbulence while landing that resulted in a harder than usual landing and injury for Hill. The equipment was in good repair and maintained properly. Weather was good for skydiving, but unfortunately turbulence is both invisible and unpredictable, and can affect parachute flight even when handled appropriately by the instructor as was the case here. “We never want anyone to be injured and we take absolutely every precaution we can to make skydiving as fun and as safe as possible,” said Spaceland operations director Stephen Boyd. “We are keeping her in our thoughts and hoping for a quick recovery.”

We are still unsure if there is an open investigation into what happened. We are working to gather details.

Meanwhile, the east Alabama community is coming together to support Boston and all who love her.

A go fund me has been set up by family friends to help them with immediate expenses like lodging, food, and travel whole Boston remains hospitalized in Georgia.

“Boston has a long recovery ahead of her. So many friends have reached out to the family, asking what they could do. I know these funds will help them through these challenging days of being with Boston at the hospital north of Atlanta until she returns and goes through a rehabilitation process. Above all, please keep Boston and her family in your prayers, as God is the ultimate healer and will bring her through this,” read the go fund me page.

You can click here to donate:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/boston-hill?utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.