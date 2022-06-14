ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Grand Island driver accused of deliberately driving into bouncer at Peacock Lounge

By Jeff Bahr Grand Island Independent
York News-Times
 2 days ago

A Peacock Lounge employee was injured Monday when Miguel Villatoro of Grand Island drove into him deliberately in the parking lot of the business, police said. Villatoro, 26, was identified as the driver of a blue Jeep Grand Cherokee that ran into Jason Bockman, resulting in serious bodily injury, at about...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Geneva man pleads no contest in illegal weapon case

YORK – Brian L. Wilson, 50, of Geneva, has pleaded no contest to three felonies in a case where he was in possession of an illegal weapon. The case began when local law enforcement officers received information from a confidential informant that Wilson was in possession of a stolen firearm. The informant gave them a probable time and location that the firearm would be in Wilson’s possession and noted he would be trying to sell it.
GENEVA, NE
York News-Times

Woman accused of assaulting deputies

YORK – A 19-year-old woman from Kansas City, Mo., is accused of assaulting deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Department. Angelique Herrington appeared this past week for arraignment in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker. According to court documents, a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

York woman charged with 14 counts after search warrant is served

YORK – Paula Underwood, 50, of York, has been charged with 14 criminal counts after a search warrant was served in York. According to court documents, a residential search warrant was served in the 3100 Block of South Lincoln Avenue. The warrant was limited to a basement of a residence, its outbuildings and sheds.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Parking restrictions on Lincoln and Grant next week, due to paving

YORK -- For four days next week, starting on Monday, June 20, road work will take place downtown. York Public Works Director James Paul said Tuesday through Thursday, June 21-23, asphalt will be laid on Lincoln and Grant Avenues. On the morning of June 21, the underpass will be closed in both directions. For the remainder of the week, both Lincoln and Grant will have one lane open for traffic during the road work.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Business Beat -- 4th Street Boutique returns home

The 4th Street Boutique, owned by Heather Karber, has returned to its roots. The boutique which was named after the street where the Karbers live and was the original location of the business, has moved to 208 East 4th Street, York. It moved from 602 North Grant Avenue where it had been for the last year or so.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Camper issue at Sun Motel to be looked at

YORK – After someone from the Henderson Fire Department contacted York County Assessor Ann Charlton about concerns regarding activity and property use at the Sun Motel at the Henderson interchange, the issue came before the York County Commissioners during the board of equalization portion of their meeting. “I received...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

"Prepare and protect" -- youth engage in Ag Safety Day

YORK -- York County Farm Bureau and York County Extension Office gave students, first through sixth grades, a full day of learning at the annual Progressive Agriculture Safety Day at the York Fairgrounds on Tuesday. Local businesses and their representatives educated the youth on a wide range of safety topics...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

EDF representatives address commissioners, York County residents

YORK – Representatives of EDF Renewables, the company working to establish a large solar field project in the rural area of York County near McCool Junction, asked to address the county commissioners and the residents of York County during the county board’s regular meeting this week. Pervez Agwan,...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

UPDATE -- Hail, storms ravage York County and surrounding area

YORK COUNTY – Three – maybe four -- rounds of large hail and damaging winds moved savagely through York County Tuesday night, leaving behind more destruction on the heels of last week’s massive hail storm. Reports Wednesday morning were that crops spared by last week’s storm were...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

High school sweethearts celebrate 75 years of marriage

YORK -- Everyone knows of those small town high school sweethearts that just can’t get enough of each other. Melvin and JoAnn Reetz of York have been gushing over one another for 75 years and their love for one another keeps on growing. Melvin and JoAnn both attended York...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Four Corners Health District jumps to COVID red zone

YORK – While time was spent (and enjoyed) in the green zone (which indicates low levels of community transmission of COVID-19), it now appears the Four Corners Health District is back up in the red zone which indicates a high level of community transmission of COVID. This is the...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York middle school track meet results

YORK - The Nebraska youth track and field meet, presented by the Nebraska Recreation & Park Association, York Parks & Recreation, and York High and Middle School Track Teams had 209 participants at York High School’s Yowell Track on Friday, May 13, 2022. The top four finishers in each...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Hot bats bomb Fusion 16s past St. Paul

YORK – The York offense fired on all cylinders Wednesday night as Megan Wright crushed a pair of home runs and Kynli Combs went yard once, sparking a 14-hit, 12-run Fusion outburst in a nine-run victory over St. Paul in the first game of a triangular with Fairbury at the York Softball Complex.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Milligan’s June Jubilee was the “Best Thing to do in 2022”

MILLIGAN – The Milligan community celebrated their annual June Jubilee over the second weekend in June with a theme of “Best Thing to do in 2022.”. The weekend celebration started on Friday with a tractor drive before the main event featuring Modern Kowboy, Wade Hayes and headliner Sara Evans playing in the Centennial Beer Garden.
MILLIGAN, NE
York News-Times

Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for York

For the drive home in York: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Wednesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Sertoma 8-man game has strong local influence

HASTINGS - The 2022 Sertoma 8-man all-star football game will be played Saturday, June 18, 6 p.m. on the campus of Hastings College at the Tom Osborne Sports Complex. This will be the 45th edition of the game and will feature 48 of the best 8-man football players from across the state, including four from the York News-Times coverage area.
HASTINGS, NE

