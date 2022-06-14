ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

MLS Lands Blockbuster $2.5 Billion Deal With Apple TV+

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Soccer is the sport of the future in the United States. That’s what “they” have been saying since the New York Cosmos signed Pelé in 1975. Then it was supposed to happen after the 1994 World Cup in the U.S., and when Major League Soccer (MLS) kicked off its inaugural season...

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRLD News Radio

FIFA World Cup heading to Dallas in 2026

The FIFA World Cup is heading to Dallas in 2026. It was announced on Thursday that Dallas and AT&T Stadium would be one of the host cities for World Cup soccer matches in 2026, while the Cotton Bowl could act as a training location for a team.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities: Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey among top venues; Washington D.C. snubbed

NEW YORK -- The host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico were revealed Thursday in New York City. The 2026 edition of the tournament will be the largest ever with a new 48-team format featuring 80 games, which means we'll be treated to 16 additional teams and 16 additional games than the current format. This will be the first time three countries have joined forces to host a tournament, and Mexico will be the first nation to ever have three different men's World Cups in their soil. As a result, 16 venues were selected across the three countries split by three regional hubs: West, Central and East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Soccer#American Soccer#Major League Soccer#Video Game#The New York Cosmos#Usmnt#Espn#Abc#Bank Of America Stadium#English#Serie A
Daily Mail

FIFA reveal the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup across United States, Canada and Mexico... with Los Angeles, New York, Vancouver and the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City among venues for expanded 48-team tournament

FIFA has announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup, which will be staged in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Matches will be played in 11 locations across America: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle. Canadian...
LOS ANGELES, CA
International Business Times

Soccer-Infantino Says Soccer To Be Top U.S. Sport By 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he expects soccer to be the biggest sport in North America in time for the 2026 World Cup as the host cities for the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico were announced on Thursday. World soccer governing body FIFA announced the 16 cities...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLB
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
CBS News

FIFA chooses New York/New Jersey as 2026 World Cup host city

NEW YORK -- FIFA on Thursday announced the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup in North America. New York/New Jersey, home of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, was chosen as part of the East Region. The other cities in the East include Toronto, Boston, Philadelphia, and Miami. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS LA

SoFi Stadium selected as one of 4 stadiums in the West to host 2026 World Cup games

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be one of the four stadiums in the West to host 2026 World Cup games, FIFA announced Thursday.The Los Angeles World Cup Host Committee had proposed two of Los Angeles' most iconic stadiums to represent the area -- SoFi Stadium and the Rose Bowl. The new Inglewood stadium which recently hosted the Super Bowl, was named in a much-anticipated announcement Thursday.The 2026 World Cup will be the first in which three nations will sport venues for soccer's biggest stage. Besides Los Angeles, games will also take place in San Francisco, Vancouver, Canada; and Guadalajara, Mexico.When the United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, the Rose Bowl hosted the final, an iconic matchup between the Brazilian and Italian National teams. The 2026 World Cup will be another major sports event for SoFi Stadium, which is expected to host the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship and the 2028 Summer Olympics. It opened in 2020 and is home to both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers.
INGLEWOOD, CA
CNN

MLS and Apple announce 10-year streaming deal

Major League Soccer (MLS) has announced a 10-year deal with Apple to stream every US top-flight men's game worldwide in what is being described as a 'historic" day for the league.
MLS
ClutchPoints

MLS Odds: Seattle vs. Vancouver prediction, odds and pick – 6/14/2022

Seattle will play hosts to Vancouver in a mid-table clash of the MLS Western Conference, with both teams gunning for a win to keep fighting for a playoff slot. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLS odds series, which includes our Seattle-Vancouver prediction and pick we have laid out below. […] The post MLS Odds: Seattle vs. Vancouver prediction, odds and pick – 6/14/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

World Cup 2026: Philadelphia will officially be a host city

It’s official! The City of Brotherly Love has been named a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Philadelphia is one of 16 host cities across the USA, Mexico, and Canada. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. Not only is Philadelphia a true sports city, with die-hard fans filling out stadiums for all five major sports on a weekly basis, but it’s also filled to the brim with culture and heritage.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

187K+
Followers
30K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy