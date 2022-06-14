ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World's Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturer Moves HQ To Texas

By Dani Medina
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Construction equipment giant Caterpillar is moving its global headquarters from Illinois to Texas , the company announced Tuesday (June 14).

It was not made immediately clear why Caterpillar — the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer — decided to make the move to the Lone Star State, according to Reuters . The company said it didn't seek or receive incentives for relocation.

Most of Caterpillar's 230 Illinois-based employees will transition to Irving, Texas, over time. The company also said it plans to maintain its presence in Illinois, however, where over 17,000 employees work.

In a tweet , Governor Greg Abbott said Texas "is a perfect fit for this international brand."

"Caterpillar is the world’s leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial turbines and diesel-electric locomotives," according to Caterpillar's website .

Comments

Jon Bloemker
1d ago

Moving from a high tax and regulation state to a low tax and lower regulation state makes a lot of sense (& cents). Many of the policies in Illinois have drove the state to the point of bankruptcy. Texas is doing fine at the moment, but many people are worried about the numbers of liberals deserting California, moving to Texas and bringing their wacky liberal ideas with them.

Reply(2)
12
GerMex8182
2d ago

...and another one moves to the great , common sense,red,for the people,less government,baby saving ,state of Texas !!!

Reply(1)
14
Valerie Aylward
2d ago

Why not, it's the 2nd largest state in the US, plenty of space!👍😊👍😊👍

Reply
10
