While the Indian government doing its bit towards better EV adoption in the country, it is the private enterprises that are stepping up in a big way in creating a robust EV ecosystem. For instance, food delivery service company Zomato has already committed itself to use EVs alone in its fleet by around 2030. Companies like Jio-bp, which has skin in the game as it built and launched two of India's largest EV charging hubs last year, are also chipping in with a lot. Jio-bp has been tying up with construction firms and EV companies to enhance the battery charging ecosystem in the country by various methods.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO