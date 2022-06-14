7 Country songs you need to hear right now

Ready to freshen up your summertime Country playlist? You’re in the right place. We know it can be hard to stray from that playlist filled with Country hits you know every word to from the last 10 years, but change is good, and great things never came from comfort zones.

We’re here to help you branch out and listen to some new songs we know you’ll love (while still supporting those oldies but goodies). Below you’ll find seven of the latest and greatest songs in Country music we think deserve your time.

RaeLynn — “I Love My Hometown”

One of two new songs released ahead of her new album, BAYTOWN, “I Love My Hometown,” is the perfect summer tune to celebrate where you come from. Uptempo and filled with nostalgia, the tune is a true representation of who RaeLynn is as an artist, her values and a wonderful nod where she comes from. “This music is a continuation of where my heart is," RaeLynn shared. "I will always love singing about my hometown and good ole Jesus!” She concluded by saying the song is “super special and only the beginning of what’s to come.”

Matt Stell — “Man Made”

Don’t let the title fool you, this one goes out to all the women out there in recognition of their compassion, hard work and sacrifice for the ones they love. Stell , who makes clear his mom is always top of mind when he sings the song, says while the it’s emotional, it still has a “positive vibe.” “This song also has a positive kind of vibe to it,” he explained. “I think that’s really hard in songs to do in a way I find interesting…It stuck with me after I listened to it the first time. I knew it was special, and I knew I wanted to be the one that got to sing this song and kind of take it to the world.”

Erin Kinsey — “Just Drive”

Erin Kinsey is just another reason to love TikTok and the wonderful artists and music it’s been exposing. With “Just Drive” going viral, the 21-year-old was given the opportunity to pack up her life and move to Nashville immediately following her high school graduation in Texas to pursue her dreams in Nashville. Now on Country radio with her debut single, “Just Drive,” Kinsey is forever grateful for the opportunity to make her dreams come true. “It’s insane,” she told Audacy’s Katie Neal of having her song on Country radio. “It’s crazy to go to a show and I feel like more people are knowing the words to the song and people sending me screenshots of it playing on their local station… there’s something special about being on a local radio station!”

High Valley — “Whatever It Takes”

Cheers to everlasting love! This song is one part of High Valley’s newest album Way Back , and it’s sure to leave you wanting more as lead singer, Brad Rempel , turns up the tempo. “If this fire I'm feeling's any indication / That we're about to burn out of control / This ain't no temporary love here in the makin' / I can't wait to find out where it goes.” The perfect summer anthem to celebrate the one you love can be heard on Way Back , the group’s sixth studio album, available now.

Tyler Hubbard - “5’9”

Florida Georgia Line ’s Tyler Hubbard is embarking on a journey as a solo artist and this song marks the very beginning of the adventure. A beautiful reminder of all the beauty surrounding us in life, this song was inspired by Hubbard’s wife Hayley. “As much as the song talks about real life stuff like whiskey, country music, dirt roads and rain, I want listeners to be reminded that God really does make the good stuff,” he shared. “For me, over the last couple of years, I’ve really been reminded of that.”

Nate Smith — “Whiskey on You”

Nate Smith is no stranger to anyone who has spent any amount of time on TikTok. Achieving astronomical numbers after going viral on the social platform, Nate is all about continuing his momentum to make good music and enjoy life along the way. “I just feel lucky that I get to be the messenger for these songs,” said of songs like “Whiskey On You.” “I’m not here to be cool or anything like that. It’s literally just to hit people in the heart.” Smith did just that as he recently made his debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, dedicating the entire night to his late grandparents who taught him everything he knows about Country music. "I dedicated my entire set to my grandparents. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have known about the Grand Ole Opry,” he told PEOPLE . “Performing on that stage was the biggest honor of my entire life. I can't even begin to describe how thankful I am."

Kylie Morgan — “Love Like We’re Drunk,”

Determined to make this summer one to remember, Kyle Morgan is sharing a plea for love an acceptance through this hopeful tune. Written with the hope of mending hearts and bringing people together, it’s the perfect reminder to soak up the fun of the season and love those around you. “I wrote this feel good, summer song as a hope to bring this divided world back together again,” said Kylie of the song. “A hope that we can all treat people with the love and happiness so many of us get after a couple cocktails. Whether we’re buzzed or sober, in a bar or on the street. It’s just a lighthearted reminder to love one another.”

