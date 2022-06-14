ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

7 Country songs you need to hear right now

By Monica Rivera
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BFdys_0gAkLbvD00

Ready to freshen up your summertime Country playlist? You’re in the right place. We know it can be hard to stray from that playlist filled with Country hits you know every word to from the last 10 years, but change is good, and great things never came from comfort zones.

Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and check out the Audacy New Country exclusive station

We’re here to help you branch out and listen to some new songs we know you’ll love (while still supporting those oldies but goodies). Below you’ll find seven of the latest and greatest songs in Country music we think deserve your time.

RaeLynn — “I Love My Hometown”

One of two new songs released ahead of her new album, BAYTOWN, “I Love My Hometown,” is the perfect summer tune to celebrate where you come from. Uptempo and filled with nostalgia, the tune is a true representation of who RaeLynn is as an artist, her values and a wonderful nod where she comes from. “This music is a continuation of where my heart is," RaeLynn shared. "I will always love singing about my hometown and good ole Jesus!” She concluded by saying the song is “super special and only the beginning of what’s to come.”

Matt Stell — “Man Made”

Don’t let the title fool you, this one goes out to all the women out there in recognition of their compassion, hard work and sacrifice for the ones they love. Stell , who makes clear his mom is always top of mind when he sings the song, says while the it’s emotional, it still has a “positive vibe.” “This song also has a positive kind of vibe to it,” he explained. “I think that’s really hard in songs to do in a way I find interesting…It stuck with me after I listened to it the first time. I knew it was special, and I knew I wanted to be the one that got to sing this song and kind of take it to the world.”

Erin Kinsey — “Just Drive”

Erin Kinsey is just another reason to love TikTok and the wonderful artists and music it’s been exposing. With “Just Drive” going viral, the 21-year-old was given the opportunity to pack up her life and move to Nashville immediately following her high school graduation in Texas to pursue her dreams in Nashville. Now on Country radio with her debut single, “Just Drive,” Kinsey is forever grateful for the opportunity to make her dreams come true. “It’s insane,” she told Audacy’s Katie Neal of having her song on Country radio. “It’s crazy to go to a show and I feel like more people are knowing the words to the song and people sending me screenshots of it playing on their local station… there’s something special about being on a local radio station!”

LISTEN NOW : Erin Kinsey chats with Audacy’s Katie Neal at CMA Fest

High Valley — “Whatever It Takes”

Cheers to everlasting love! This song is one part of High Valley’s newest album Way Back , and it’s sure to leave you wanting more as lead singer, Brad Rempel , turns up the tempo. “If this fire I'm feeling's any indication / That we're about to burn out of control / This ain't no temporary love here in the makin' / I can't wait to find out where it goes.” The perfect summer anthem to celebrate the one you love can be heard on Way Back , the group’s sixth studio album, available now.

Tyler Hubbard - “5’9”

Florida Georgia Line ’s Tyler Hubbard is embarking on a journey as a solo artist and this song marks the very beginning of the adventure. A beautiful reminder of all the beauty surrounding us in life, this song was inspired by Hubbard’s wife Hayley. “As much as the song talks about real life stuff like whiskey, country music, dirt roads and rain, I want listeners to be reminded that God really does make the good stuff,” he shared. “For me, over the last couple of years, I’ve really been reminded of that.”

Nate Smith — “Whiskey on You”

Nate Smith is no stranger to anyone who has spent any amount of time on TikTok. Achieving astronomical numbers after going viral on the social platform, Nate is all about continuing his momentum to make good music and enjoy life along the way. “I just feel lucky that I get to be the messenger for these songs,” said of songs like “Whiskey On You.” “I’m not here to be cool or anything like that. It’s literally just to hit people in the heart.” Smith did just that as he recently made his debut at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry, dedicating the entire night to his late grandparents who taught him everything he knows about Country music. "I dedicated my entire set to my grandparents. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't have known about the Grand Ole Opry,” he told PEOPLE . “Performing on that stage was the biggest honor of my entire life. I can't even begin to describe how thankful I am."

LISTEN NOW : Nate Smith chats with Audacy’s Katie Neal at CMA Fest

Kylie Morgan — “Love Like We’re Drunk,”

Determined to make this summer one to remember, Kyle Morgan is sharing a plea for love an acceptance through this hopeful tune. Written with the hope of mending hearts and bringing people together, it’s the perfect reminder to soak up the fun of the season and love those around you. “I wrote this feel good, summer song as a hope to bring this divided world back together again,” said Kylie of the song. “A hope that we can all treat people with the love and happiness so many of us get after a couple cocktails. Whether we’re buzzed or sober, in a bar or on the street. It’s just a lighthearted reminder to love one another.”

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Randy Travis Makes Rare Appearance During CMA Fest

The 2022 CMA Fest was packed with a star-studded lineup of some of country music's greatest. Fans descending upon Nashville, Tennessee from Thursday, June 9 through Sunday, June 12 had the chance to sing along with icons including Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan, and more, but it was a surprise appearance on one of the final nights of the annual music festival that gifted fans with a truly exciting experience as Randy Travis made a rare appearance at CMA Fest.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Make Dad Cry With These 14 Country Songs For Your Father’s Day Mixtape

Father’s Day is this Sunday. And if you’re at all worried that dad won’t appreciate the 6-pack of Jack and Coke or the “#1 Dad” coffee mug you so thoughtfully picked out for him this year, perhaps you could pull on his heartstrings a little bit with a ’90s-style Father’s Day Mixtape. There is a myriad of country songs about dads. Something about the themes of simpler times, heartbreak, and heavy drinking always bring us back to dad. So, take […] The post Make Dad Cry With These 14 Country Songs For Your Father’s Day Mixtape first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Whiskey Riff

CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements

Well there goes pretty much the only reason I would go to CMA Fest. The festival announced this afternoon that Alan Jackson will no longer be performing at CMA Fest. The country music legend was originally scheduled to perform at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11. No reason was given for Alan’s absence, but he revealed last year that he was suffering from a degenerative nerve disease called Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease which is making performing harder and harder. Of course Alan […] The post CMA Fest Announces That Alan Jackson Will No Longer Be Performing, Brothers Osborne & Old Dominion Announced As Replacements first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

WATCH: Randy Travis Joins Cole Swindell Onstage During Saturday CMA Fest Performance

Country music legend Randy Travis joined Cole Swindell onstage at Ascend Amphitheater during Swindell’s Saturday performance at CMA Fest. As Swindell was wrapping his performance, he acknowledged Travis at side stage. Swindell then said to the audience, “Hold on one second.” Travis’s wife, Mary, then helped escort him to Swindell. “Y’all. One of my biggest influences right here,” Swindell said. “Please say hello. Make some noise for Mr. Randy Travis.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Stell
Person
Tyler Hubbard
CMT

CMT Premiere: Kimberly Kelly Namechecks Beloved Country Songs in Nostalgic New Video “Summers Like That”

Kimberly Kelly takes a nostalgic stroll through ‘90s country and a whole lot of memories with her new song and video, “Summers Like That.”. Written by Karyn Rochelle and Bobby Tomberlin, “Summers Like That” entwines song titles by artists including Deana Carter, Trisha Yearwood, Pam Tillis, Brooks & Dunn and George Strait with pivotal, coming-of-age memories. The video, directed by Tyler Barksdale, marries the present with flashbacks of heartfelt scenes to create a relatable clip that pulls on the heartstrings.
MUSIC
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Songs#Country Radio#Love And Happiness#Good Music#The Audacy New Country
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Posts Pics With Look-Alike Daughter: ‘So Similar It’s Eerie’

Danielle Colby of American Pickers decided to take a look back for a throwback Thursday picture with her daughter, Memphis. Seeing both of them together is pretty impressive. Colby hangs out on the History Channel show with Mike Wolfe and his brother Robbie. She offers some perspective about the photos that are part of her Instagram account. More than 237,000 fans follow her IG for updated photos and news from her very busy life.
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Craig Morgan Invites Jelly Roll To The Grand Ole Opry Stage To Sing “Almost Home”

There was not a dry eye in sight at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday (June 11) evening. Multi-platinum performer Craig Morgan stepped into the legendary wooden circle to deliver his chart-topping hit “Almost Home.” Before he began his 2002 ballad, he invited country newcomer Jelly Roll [Jason DeFord] to the stage to accompany him on the track.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
Popculture

Carrie Underwood's Sons Spotted Dancing During Grand Ole Opry Performance

Fans flocked to the Grand Ole Opry in early June to see Carrie Underwood perform. When it came to her performance, no one was more impressed than her two sons — Isaiah and Jacob. Taste of Country noted that Underwood's sons were spotted dancing along to her tunes, and fans can't get enough of the adorable moment.
MUSIC
Audacy

Audacy

59K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy