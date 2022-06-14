ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County appoints judge to new County Court at Law No. 6 bench

By Catherine Dominguez
 2 days ago

Montgomery County commissioners unanimously appointed Judge Scharlene W. Valdez to oversee the new County Court at Law No. 6 that will begin hearing dockets in August. The court also approved the court's staffing and budget for the rest...

KHOU

Harris County down to two finalists for new elections administrator

HOUSTON — The most populated county in Texas is one step away from finding a new elections administrator. Harris County’s Election Commission whittled the list down to two candidates on Wednesday during a closed-door executive session. County Judge Lina Hidalgo said both candidates had extensive experience, but she...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Harris County commissioners call for special legislative session to address gun violence

In a 3-2 vote Harris County commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution petitioning Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the Texas State Legislature in the name of creating gun laws to prevent gun violence. The measure is in response to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas on May 24 that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Montgomery County News

NOTICE OF EXECUTION SALE

By virtue of a Order Of Sale issued out of the Honorable 457th Judicial District Court, Montgomery County, Texas, on a Judgment rendered on the 21 day of November, 2021, in the case of Property Owners Association of Legends Ranch, Plaintiff, vs. Evelyn S. Goris (1) $3,699.25 Principal Sum (2) $5,138.00 Attorney Fees (3) Post-Judgment Interest at the rate of five percent (5%) per annum on the total Judgment, Including attorney's fees awarded herein, from the date this Judgment is signed until fully paid (4) $612.67 Court Cost ($304.00 Process Server fees included). (5) $0.00 Judgment Credit, Defendant, Cause No. 21-09-12555-CV in said court, judgment being in favor of Property Owners Association of Legends Ranch, Plaintiff as against Defendant, I did on the 13 day of June 2022, at 11 :30 o'clock a.m., levy upon the following-described property of Defendant:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Property values spike across The Woodlands area in 2022

Property owners in The Woodlands area may have seen a sharp jump in their home’s market value on appraisal notices mailed out this spring. From 2021-22, the average market value of properties increased 29.8% and 21%, respectively, in Montgomery and Harris counties, according to data from the county appraisal districts. In comparison, the average market value for properties rose no more than 11.2% year over year in Montgomery County and 15.4% within Harris County in the years prior since 2010.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 MAKES ARREST ON ILLEGAL DUMPING

Monday afternoon Constable Hayden received a call from a concerned citizen who was driving down Daw Collins near Old 105. The citizen reported two males in a pickup dumping 18-wheeler tires in the ditch. Constable Hayden sent several units to the location as there has been a problem with tires being dumped on State and County property. When units arrived they were able to get both males detained. The citizen also provided them with a video of the incident. He told deputies that as soon as the males realized they were being recorded they picked the tires up and put them back in the pickup. Hayden contacted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and secured charges of illegal dumping. Constable Hayden said he was tired of all the illegal dumping and that they were putting cameras in several locations known as dumping grounds to catch the violators. He is also asking the public to report any incidents of illegal dumping. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner Mett’s said Montgomery County spends approximately $187.00 a ton to dispose of tires. That averages out to close to $10,000 a year. In addition, they have to be stored until they get a truckload, then loaded and hauled to the tire disposal company in Cleveland. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office filed a Class B Misdemeanor illegal dumping on Wilmer Carrasco Espinal, age 31 who just recently came to the United States from Honduras.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery site Chilton-Dean House considered for historical marker

Local organizations are working to get a historical marker for The Chilton-Dean House on College Street in Montgomery. The historic site was approved funding for a historical marker at the Montgomery Economic Development Corp.’s April 18 meeting, and the marker application was approved by the Montgomery County Historical Commission at its May 2 meeting. Larry Foerster, chairman of the Montgomery County Historical Commission, said in an email that the Texas Historical Commission will approve or deny the state marker in August. The home’s owner, Kalee Londeen, said the historical marker will preserve the history of the house—built between 1851-53—in a tangible way the public and its next owners can learn from.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Arrest of wanted felon in Humble on 6/12/22

On June 12, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office assisted the U.S. Marshal's Gulf Coast Task Force with serving a felony warrant on a Louis Benjamin Galynsky in the 19000 block of Hikers Trail in the Atascocita area. The felony warrant for Retaliation out of Harris County Precinct 4...
HUMBLE, TX
Medical prosecutors believe Roe v. Wade decision could impact Houston

HOUSTON (CW39) As the Supreme Court appears on track to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, progressive prosecutors around the U.S. are declaring they won’t enforce some of the most restrictive and punitive anti-abortion laws that GOP-led states have waited years to implement. The move is sure to rankle Republican lawmakers and governors, with about […]
HOUSTON, TX
City council OKs tax break for senior, disabled homeowners

The Houston City Council voted unanimously last week to add an extra $100,000 to the tax exemption for seniors and disabled property owners on their residences, raising it to $260,000. Budget analysts said the move should impact about 60,000 Houston taxpayers — ones largely on fixed incomes — and is...
HOUSTON, TX
Willis ISD to start work on $143M in bond projects

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Willis ISD passed the biggest bond proposal in the district’s history last month and plans to start construction on the bond-funded projects next year. In its May election, the district proposed three different proposals totaling $225 million. Only...
WILLIS, TX
Woman sentenced for killing Conroe man on Texas 105 in DWI case

Earlier this month, a Conroe woman was sentenced for killing a pedestrian while driving intoxicated in 2018 after previously being convicted in the county of a DWI. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Woman-sentenced-for-killing-Conroe-man-on-Texas-17245588.php.
CONROE, TX
Harris Co. DA says Houston is immersed in public safety crisis

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County's chief law enforcement officer is delivering the hard, painful truth. "We are outmanned. We are outgunned. The release of repeat violent offenders leads to exactly what you would think it would - more crime and this type of public policy should end," said Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Kentucky AG sues over abortion law blocked by federal court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Republican attorney general went to court Tuesday claiming the Democratic governor's administration missed a deadline to set up a regulatory process for a sweeping new abortion law currently blocked by a federal court order. In a maneuver loaded with political and legal implications, Attorney...
KENTUCKY STATE
PRISON BUS BREAKS DOWN ON I-45

Law enforcement is assisting TDCJ on I-45 northbound at FM 830 after a transport bus broke down. DPS and Conroe Police will remain on the scene until a replacement bus arrives to transfer the prisioners.
CONROE, TX

