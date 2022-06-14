ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Geri Horner to receive honorary doctorate for her philanthropic work

By Alex Green
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

Spice Girls star Geri Horner will receive an honorary doctorate award from Sheffield Hallam University for her work championing children, young people and women’s rights.

The 49-year-old singer, known to fans as Ginger Spice, said it was a “great privilege” to be honoured and described education as a “superpower”.

She will collect her award at a degree ceremony during Sheffield Hallam’s graduation fortnight in November, where more than 12,000 students will be graduating from the university this year.

Horner recently visited the campus to meet vice-chancellor, Professor Sir Chris Husbands, and students in media, arts and communication.

She was introduced to the South Yorkshire Children’s University initiative, which provides inclusive extra-curricular activities to children and young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Horner also met with women’s rights expert Dr Suni Toor, whose work has helped support female victims of violence in India and won an Asian Women of Achievement Award.

Horner said: “It is a great privilege to receive this honorary award from Sheffield Hallam University.

“I sincerely believe education is a superpower, supporting young people with the confidence, perspective and experience to pursue their life goals and dreams.

“I’m delighted to receive the award and very much look forward to returning to Sheffield Hallam for the graduation ceremony later this year.”

Sir Chris said: “Geri Halliwell-Horner’s contribution to raising the aspirations of children and young people alongside her commitment to promoting women’s rights align closely with the university’s mission to transform lives.

“I am delighted that she has accepted our offer to award her an honorary doctorate in recognition of her philanthropic work, and look forward to welcoming her to our community.”

Horner, born Halliwell, shot to fame in the 1990s as part of the Spice Girls, who scored nine number one singles and two number one albums during their pomp.

She is also vice-patron of Breast Cancer Care, inaugural ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society and a long-standing ambassador of The Prince’s Trust.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Charity Shop Sue marks Nottingham Victoria Centre's 50th birthday

A character from a hit YouTube show has helped a Nottingham shopping centre celebrate its 50th birthday. Charity Shop Sue - played by actress Selina Mosinski - has been meeting staff and shoppers at Nottingham's Victoria Centre. Speaking in character, Sue said she would take the centre to new heights.
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Ruth Ozeki says winning Women’s Prize for Fiction is a ‘wonderful by-product’

Ruth Ozeki has said winning the Women’s Prize for Fiction for The Book Of Form And Emptiness is a “wonderful by-product” of an eight-year process.The 66-year-old American-Canadian author scooped the prestigious literary prize on Wednesday evening with her fourth novel.After her win, Ozeki told the PA news agency she “completely did not expect this at all”.She said: “It’s kind of crazy. I feel like I am a person who doesn’t win prizes – it’s lovely to be nominated but I never, ever think it will go beyond that, and in this case in particular the Women’s Prize does such a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Indy100

Dame Emma Thompson congratulates Scottish school in running for global award

A school in the running to be crowned the world’s best has received a message from an A-list celebrity.Actress and screenwriter Dame Emma Thompson has congratulated staff and pupils at Dunoon Grammar in Argyll and Bute for reaching the final 10 of the T4 Education World’s Best Schools Award for community collaboration.In a video to the school, Dame Emma said the news was “amazing” and added: “I’m here to congratulate you so, so much on this extraordinary global award category that you’re in, ‘Community Collaboration in the World’s Best Schools Awards’.“It means that all you wonderful young people have been...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geri Horner
BBC

Coventry University plans to open campus in Casablanca

Coventry University is set to open a branch campus in Casablanca in Morocco. The new campus in the suburb of Bouskoura is scheduled to welcome students from September, with plans subject to final approval. The university said it would be proud to become the first in the UK to open...
COLLEGES
BBC

Head teacher applauded by children for coming out

A head teacher has been applauded by his school after coming out to students during an assembly for Pride Month. Colin Scott, 54, had previously kept his sexuality hidden from pupils and parents at Risedale School in Catterick, North Yorkshire. But on Monday he took the opportunity to tell students...
SOCIETY
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy