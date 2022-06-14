Amber Heard denies being cut from 'Aquaman 2'

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Despite reports that actress Amber Heard will be cut out of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and recast, her team says they're nothing but rumors.

A spokesperson for Heard told TMZ , "The rumor mill continues as it has from Day One -- inaccurate, insensitive, and slightly insane."

JustJared, who reported the actress would be cut and recast, cited an alleged source told the outlet , “Warner Bros. decided to recast Amber Heard‘s role after screen testing the movie. They are going to be doing reshoots with Jason Momoa and Nicole Kidman.”

The rumours come a couple weeks after Heard was found liable of defamation in a defamation lawsuit against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

During the trial, Heard said in a testimony that she was released from her contract and that she fought to have her part kept. She said , “I don’t know if I will even be in the final cut or how much I will be. It was difficult to stay in the movie.”

Warner Bros. executive, Walter Hamada revealed in video deposition during the trial that the studio delayed its decision to cast Heard in the sequel due to her on-screen chemistry with the film’s star, Jason Momoa, according to Deadline .

Heard played Mera in the 2018 movie.

A petition went viral asking for Heard to be removed from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom . . The petition currently had over 4.6 million signatures.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is scheduled for 2023 release.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok