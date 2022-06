Jeremy Stephens appeared to have a tough weight cut ahead of his PFL 4 fight against Myles Price on Friday. Throughout fight week in Atlanta, Stephens was full of energy – especially now that he is at lightweight – but when he came into weigh-in he surprised many as he was completely bald. The fan-favorite was forced to shave his hair and beard to make weight as he weighed in at 156lbs on the dot.

UFC ・ 6 HOURS AGO