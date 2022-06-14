ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Goldschmidt homers again, Molina passes Pudge in Cards’ 3-1 win

By Associated Press
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l3fme_0gAkKcq900

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer, Matthew Liberatore pitched five shutout innings and Yadier Molina passed Iván Rodríguez for the most putouts by a catcher in MLB history during the St. Louis Cardinals’ 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

With his 11 putouts, Molina reached the high-water mark of 14,870 putouts over his 18 seasons. Liberatore struck out five, walked two and gave up three hits. Giovanny Gallegos earned his ninth save in 12 chances.

Trending – Chris Rock: ‘I love St. Louis’ while enjoying Cardinals game Monday

Pirates starter JT Brubaker earned just two of the three runs, allowed seven hits and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

2 dead in a murder-suicide incident in rural Missouri

UPDATE: The Aurora-Marionville Police Department confirmed to ozarksfirst.com that this was a murder-suicide. Police found multiple documents, such as life insurance, laid out for them at the scene of the crime. AURORA, Mo. – The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says they are working on a “critical incident” that has left 2 people dead on Oak Drive […]
AURORA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols absent from Cardinals' lineup Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt is taking over as the designated hitter while Brendan Donovan rotates over to first base. Nolan Arenado is back in the lineup to play third base and bat cleanup.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

NL MVP Power Rankings: Paul Goldschmidt vs Manny Machado and more

The race for the NL MVP is heating up with Paul Goldschmidt and Manny Machado are neck-and-neck at the moment. While the AL MVP race looks to be Aaron Judge and everyone else, the chase for the NL MVP is much tighter. At the moment, it would about to be between St. Louis Cardinals‘ first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and San Diego Padres‘ third baseman Manny Machado.
MLB
Yardbarker

Paul Goldschmidt Is On A Historic Run To Begin The Week

The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high after a 9-1 blowout victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night. While the story of the game was Miles Mikolas‘ near no-hitter, the performance of slugger Paul Goldschmidt was just as instrumental. The MVP candidate hit two home runs in the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Matthew Liberatore
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Homer
Person
Iván Rodríguez
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX 2

FOX 2

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy