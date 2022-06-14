ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape car crashes into pool and hits a person

By Madelyn Werder
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LgWw5_0gAkKZ8q00

Cape Coral Police officers are at the scene where a vehicle hit a person and crashed into a pool near Surfside Boulevard.

According to CCPD, The crash happened at the location of SW 27th place Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle made a turn and hit a pedestrian who was standing in his driveway.

After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle then continued to turn right and drove through palm trees and then through a pool cage and into a pool

The person hit by the vehicle was trauma alerted to the hospital.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle burglars do over $50K in damage at Cape Coral business

Cape Coral police are looking for unidentified vehicle burglars responsible for over $50,000 in damage done over the weekend to four vehicles belonging to a home repair business. According to the Cape Coral Police Department’s incident report, an officer went to Home Damage Doctor, located at 1009 NE 8th St.,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Two men accused of breaking into a Cape Coral home through lanai

Neighbors who live along Cape Coral Parkway called the police after they saw two men break into a home through a lanai. When officers arrived the men were still inside. Adam Wright, a neighbor said, “Cops are here for protection being that they have quick response time is reassuring, for sure.”
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested under Baker Act at Immokalee Road Walmart near I-75

A man was arrested at a Collier County Walmart off Immokalee Road Thursday morning. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter located at 5420 Juliet Blvd. around 10:30 a.m. A person was taken into custody under the Baker Act.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Cape Coral, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Cape Coral Police#Ccpd
capecoralbreeze.com

Cape man dies in Pine Island Road crash

A 26-year-old Cape Coral man died Monday from injuries sustained in an early-morning, two-vehicle crash on Pine Island Road. Vehicle 1 (a Cape man riding a motorcycle) was traveling east on Pine Island Road (State Road 78), in the right lane, approaching a green traffic signal at the intersection of Woodward Avenue. Vehicle 2 (a 46-year-old Lehigh Acres man and driver of a commercial truck) was traveling west on Pine Island Road, in the left turn lane, approaching a flashing yellow left turn traffic signal, at the intersection of Woodward Avenue.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 accused of stealing A/C units from a Lee County home

Two people were arrested Tuesday and face multiple charges after Lee County deputies say they were found with air conditioning units stolen during a burglary on San Michel Street. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Jerred Farr, 29, and Cherokee Saidla, 23, were arrested after a homeowner told deputies...
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WINKNEWS.com

Biker hit, dragged by truck on I-75 Bonita Beach Rd exit

A biker was hit by a truck early Monday evening on the I-75 off-ramp at Bonita Beach Rd. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and dragged by the truck down Bonita Beach Rd. before coming to a stop. The biker was up and walking...
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

18K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy