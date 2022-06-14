Cape car crashes into pool and hits a person
Cape Coral Police officers are at the scene where a vehicle hit a person and crashed into a pool near Surfside Boulevard.
According to CCPD, The crash happened at the location of SW 27th place Tuesday afternoon when a vehicle made a turn and hit a pedestrian who was standing in his driveway.
After hitting the pedestrian, the vehicle then continued to turn right and drove through palm trees and then through a pool cage and into a pool
The person hit by the vehicle was trauma alerted to the hospital.
