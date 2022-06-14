Lions sign former Michigan star Devin Funchess

The Lions have added a tight end ahead of the start of training camp next month: former Michigan star Devin Funchess.

The Detroit native spent most of last season on the 49ers practice squad after a brief stint with the Packers. He last appeared in an NFL game in 2019 for the Colts.

Before that, Funchess enjoyed a productive four-year run with the Panthers, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2015, including 63 catches for 840 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017.

The Lions have six tight ends on the depth chart behind T.J. Hockenson, headlined by Brock Wright and Shane Zylstra. They also drafted James Mitchell in the fifth round this year, though he's still recovering from a torn ACL last season.

Funchess, 28, opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 shortly after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Packers.

At Michigan, Funchess was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and won the Kwelick-Clark Award in 2013 as the conference's best tight end.

