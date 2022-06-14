ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'Trash' Father Slammed for Giving Daughter Late Wife's Necklace

By Amanda Spence
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"His family is stupid to think that you should take his side when he screwed up so bad," a Redditor...

Comments / 20

Sarah-jean Jacobs
3d ago

Basically, he stole from his oldest daughter and gave away what he stole to his younger daughter and is Pissed because the oldest daughter called him on his Theft. He’s definitely the AH, and not trustworthy! Why did he even show the necklace to the younger daughter? It had Nothing to do with her!

Reply
16
ChiChi
3d ago

If he bought the necklace originally, and as the living spouse, it’s his to give. If he had died, his belongings would be his wife’s first, and then she would have the choice to do with his things as she saw fit.

Reply(2)
15
H Pruitt
1d ago

I am practically living this situation right now! My husband's dad died when he was 6. His mom let her new husband and their daughter (husband's half-sister) take and use my husband's dad's things. Absolutely blows my mind that his mom never thought to give him his dad's things. Sister is the golden child though so make of that what you will.

Reply
4
